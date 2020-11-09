Fantasy Football Week 9 Injury Recap: Christian McCaffrey, David Montgomery, Laviska Shenault Jr. and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction and, most importantly, start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will review the positional players’ injuries from Thursday's and Sunday’s games. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Green Bay Packers: N/A

San Francisco 49ers: N/A

Sunday, Nov. 8

Denver Broncos: N/A

Atlanta Falcons: N/A

Seattle Seahawks: N/A

Buffalo Bills: N/A

Baltimore Ravens: N/A

Indianapolis Colts:

TE Jack Doyle, PFF Week 9 Consensus Rank: TE21 — Head injury

Doyle suffered a concussion in the second quarter. He will enter the five-step concussion protocol and will need to be monitored as the week progresses.

Houston Texans: N/A

Jacksonville Jaguars:

WR Laviska Shenault Jr., PFF Week 9 Consensus Rank: WR36 — Hamstring injury

Shenault injured his hamstring in the first quarter. He exited the game and then went back in briefly. Shenault then pulled up on a route and missed the rest of the contest. I believe he suffered a Grade 1 strain — the typical return-to-play timeline is two to three weeks.

Carolina Panthers:

RB Christian McCaffrey, PFF Week 9 Consensus Rank: RB5 — Shoulder injury

Reports initially said CMC suffered a rib issue, but it looked to me like he landed hard on his shoulder late in the game. I believe he suffered a mild A/C or SC joint sprain. A Grade 1 sprain return-to-play timeline is zero to three weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs: N/A

Detroit Lions: N/A

Minnesota Vikings: N/A

Chicago Bears:

RB David Montgomery, PFF Week 9 Consensus Rank: RB11 — Head injury

Montgomery suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter. He will enter the five-step concussion protocol and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Tennessee Titans: N/A

New York Giants: N/A

Washington Football Team:

QB Kyle Allen, PFF Week 9 Consensus Rank: QB21 — Ankle injury

Allen suffered a gruesome injury in the first quarter, sustaining an ankle fracture-dislocation. It's a similar injury to Ronnie Stanley‘s last week. Allen will miss the remainder of the season.

Las Vegas Raiders: N/A

Los Angeles Chargers:

RB Justin Jackson, PFF Week 9 Consensus Rank: RB13 — Knee injury

Jackson injured his knee during pregame warmups, and he was taken out after just one snap. The type of injury and severity are unclear. However, it is encouraging he tried to give it a go. Jackson needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Miami Dolphins:

WR Preston Williams, PFF Week 9 Consensus Rank: W41 — Foot injury

Williams injured his foot in the second quarter and was carted off. I believe he suffered a mid-foot sprain. He will undergo X-rays on Monday to see if there are any fractures. If he did not suffer a fracture, then I believe it’s a Grade 2 mid-foot sprain, which would sideline him for multiple weeks.

Arizona Cardinals: N/A

Pittsburgh Steelers:

QB Ben Roethlisberger, PFF Week 9 Consensus Rank: QB13 — Knee injury

Roethlisberger injured his knee in the second quarter. He got rolled up on by a defender but finished the drive and threw a touchdown pass. After the drive, he limped to the locker room. It seemed like he suffered a mild MCL sprain and would be able to come back in the second half with brace/tape.

He did return to help the Steelers come from behind and win the game. I do not expect Big Ben to miss any time, but it depends how his knee reacts. If he were to miss time, it would be along the lines of a Grade 1 strain — a maximum of one to two weeks.

Dallas Cowboys: N/A

New Orleans Saints: N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: N/A

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL levels. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.