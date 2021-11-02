Fantasy Football Week 9: 5 to Waiver Wire Add, 5 to Drop, 5 to Buy Low, 5 to Sell High

This is a big week for the waiver wire, as multiple big-name players suffered injuries — some of which have very promising replacements. Jameis Winston is out for the rest of the season while Derrick Henry will miss, at least, several weeks.

Along with those players, a few veterans showed the potential to be fantasy starters over the second half of the season. There are players who could help teams win now and once the fantasy playoffs hit. In addition, fantasy trades should heat up with just a few weeks left before most leagues' trading deadline.

FIVE PLAYERS TO ADD

Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday. Trevor Siemian took over as the starter initially, but Taysom Hill could be the Saints' starting quarterback as early as next week. Hill has been out due to a concussion he suffered a few weeks ago. Reports indicate he’s expected to be back this week, and the Saints won’t look elsewhere for a starter.

He was a consistent fantasy starter as the Saints' QB1 last year due to his rushing production, and he put up a top-11 weekly finish in all four of his starts. His ability to run would make him a borderline starter again. Michael Thomas might not be ready to join Hill this week, but ideally, he will be back in the lineup soon, which should only help Hill's fantasy production.

Derrick Henry is expected to miss significant time. Their backup plan had been 2020 third-round pick Darrynton Evans, but the second-year back is out for the season. There are a few options already on the roster or practice squad that could be worth waiver wire targets in the short term. Peterson was signed to the practice squad and appears to be the long-term replacement.

At 36 years old, there is no reason to get excited about his quality of play, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about quantity. The Titans have run the ball more than anyone else in recent years. A big part of that is Henry, but Peterson should still see double-digit carries each game in Tennessee.

There is still a chance the Titans make a trade before the 4 p.m. EST trade deadline or add another free agent. As long as the Titans don’t add any other backs before it’s time to make waiver claims, he is worth a significant amount of FAB.

Scott was the primary replacement for Miles Sanders, who landed on injured reserve and will miss at least two more games. He ran 12 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns while only playing in three quarters due to the Eagles' blowout victory.

It is concerning that he split carries with Jordan Howard. Picking up Scott is a short-term play, but he plays the Chargers this upcoming week. Los Angeles has allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season, making it a favorable atmosphere for Scoutt. He can be a fantasy starter for one more week.