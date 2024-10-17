Fantasy Football Week 7: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

• WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. CB Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings: Williams excels against both the blitz and zone coverage.

• Jacksonville Jaguars WR Gabe Davis vs. CB Christina Gonzalez, New England Patriots: Davis is due for shadow treatment against New England.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterparts in Week 7.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

Williams has a matchup to target against Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. Williams’ 73.1 PFF receiving grade ranks 22nd among 66 wide receivers with at least 135 receiving snaps.

Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores deploys his defensive backs in a myriad of ways, obfuscating defensive responsibilities. Three Vikings cornerbacks have 100-plus perimeter coverage snaps, and the team's top two perimeter cornerbacks (Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin) both line up primarily on the defensive-right side. Murphy ranks third in perimeter coverage snaps (130) and second in slot coverage snaps (86), yet he leads Minnesota cornerbacks in total coverage snaps (236).