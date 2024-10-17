Fantasy Football: Week 7 IDP rankings & tiers

• Zach Allen has earned his spot as the overall DT1: He’ll have a great shot to maintain that momentum in Week 7, thanks to his elite snap share and ideal matchup.

• Don't blindly trust some big-time cornerback performers from last week: Rookies Cooper DeJean and Tykee Smith delivered strong IDP performances last week, but they are still matchup-dependant options in Week 7.

We’re getting into a crucial point of the fantasy football season where the contenders can start to separate themselves from the pretenders, which makes Week 7 lineup decisions all the more important.

Check the PFF.com rankings page for any updates closer to game time.

Jump to a Position:

LB | EDGE | DI | S | CB

LINEBACKER