Fantasy Football Week 7: 5 to waiver wire add, 5 to drop, 5 to buy low, 5 to sell high

• Add Kimani Vidal: The Los Angeles Chargers rookie scored a touchdown in his debut and is an injury to J.K. Dobbins away from a feature role in the Chargers offense.

• Drop Dalton Schultz: Even with Nico Collins’ injury, Schultz isn’t seeing enough of a role in the passing game to be a fantasy starter.

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD