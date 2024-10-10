All
Fantasy Football: Week 6 IDP rankings & tiers

2Y972FN Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) splits blockers and a double team as he rushes during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

By Jonathon Macri

Danielle Hunter is (hopefully) primed for a blow-up game: All of Hunter’s pass-rush metrics, combined with playing time and his matchup this week against the New England Patriots, point to him delivering a potentially big IDP performance.

The intriguing case of Marte Mapu: Mapu stepped into a significant role in Week 5 and could be in line for more of the same to produce strong tackle numbers in Week 6.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes

We’re getting into a crucial point of the fantasy football season where the contenders can start to separate themselves from the pretenders, which makes Week 6 lineup decisions all the more important.

Check the PFF.com rankings page for any updates closer to game time.

Jump to a Position:

LB | EDGE | DI | S | CB

LINEBACKER

