Fantasy Football Week 5: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

• WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CB Jaylon Jones, Indianapolis Colts: Thomas should toast Indianapolis’ zone coverage scheme.

• WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders vs. CB Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos: Meyers is unlikely to succeed against Surtain’s shadow coverage.

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterparts in Week 5.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. has a matchup to target against Indianapolis Colts perimeter cornerback Jaylon Jones. Thomas is a borderline WR2/3 with long-touchdown upside. His 71.5 PFF receiving grade ranks 22nd among 64 wide receivers with at least 95 receiving snaps. Jones’ 50.8 PFF perimeter coverage grade ranks seventh worst among 65 cornerbacks with at least 55 perimeter coverage snaps.

Injuries suffered by Indianapolis’ pass rush and cornerback corps have resulted in a bottom-half defensive showing through four games. The Colts' defense ranks 20th in success rate allowed (35.3%) and 22nd in expected points added allowed per play (0.018).

Colts Injuries: – QB Anthony Richardson (day to day)

– RB Jonathan Taylor

– C Ryan Kelly (Q)

– TE Jelani Woods (IR)

– DT DeForest Buckner (IR Return)

– DE Samson Ebukam (IR late return)

– DE Kwity Paye

– DE Tyquan Lewis (IR)

– CB JuJu Brents (IR)

– CB JuJu Brents (IR)

– CB Kenny Moore II