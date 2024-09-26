Fantasy Football Week 4: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

• WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens vs. CB Cam Lewis, Buffalo Bills: Flowers will have a featured role against Buffalo.

• WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. CB D.J. Reed, New York Jets: Sutton cannot contend with New York’s perimeter coverage.

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterparts in Week 4.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

Flowers has a winnable matchup against the Buffalo Bills backup slot cornerback Cam Lewis in an expectedly high-scoring affair. It is a matchup to target for Flowers, whose 78.1 PFF slot receiving grade ranks sixth among 34 players with at least 34 slot receiving snaps. Lewis’ 63.3 PFF coverage grade against opposing slot receivers ranks 12th among 34 defensive backs with at least 20 slot coverage snaps. Flowers is a high-end WR2.

PFF Greenline lists Buffalo at Baltimore with Week 4’s fourth-highest over/under (46.5), and PFF’s WR/CB matchup chart gives Flowers a good 83.7 receiving matchup advantage rating against Lewis.