Fantasy Football: Week 3 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

• A prime opportunity for DJ Moore to bounce back: The Chicago Bears draw a positive matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in the trenches and for the wide receiver position.

• Time for Jared Goff to get back on track: Struggling through the first two games, the Detroit Lions quarterback is in a good spot to get right this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 3.

Offensive line matchups to target