Fantasy Football Week 3 injury report: Updates on Davante Adams, Julio Jones, Cam Akers and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Christian Kirk WR 54.7 WR50 Groin Questionable

Mario's take: Kirk has been dealing with tightness in his groin since his Week 2 game against Washington. He missed practice on Wednesday. It sounds minor, but he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Julio Jones WR 71.4 WR3 Hamstring Questionable

Mario's take: Jones reinjured his hamstring during the game in Week 2 and did not practice Wednesday. The star pass-catcher needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Dawson Knox TE 66.2 TE38 Concussion Questionable Zack Moss RB 63.4 RB30 Toe Questionable

Mario's take: Knox suffered a concussion during the first quarter in Week 2. He has entered the concussion protocol, and his progression needs to be monitored.

Moss popped up on the injury report Wednesday with a toe injury and did not practice. This is a new injury for him, and it is concerning for his Week 3 availability. Moss needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB 76.6 N/A Ankle IR

Mario's take: McCaffrey sustained a high ankle sprain during a TD run in the fourth quarter of his Week 2 game against the Buccaneers. He was placed on IR Wednesday and will miss at least three weeks. McCaffrey's return-to-play timetable is around four to six weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Courtland Sutton WR N/A N/A Knee Out Drew Lock QB 42.7 N/A Shoulder Out Phillip Lindsay RB 72.9 N/A Toe Doubtful Jerry Jeudy WR 63.6 WR39 Undisclosed Questionable

Mario's take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping and was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. Sutton will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Lock suffered a severe rotator cuff strain on a sack in the first quarter of Week 2. He will be re-evaluated after two weeks but will likely be out for three to five weeks.

Lindsay exited the second quarter in Week 1 due to a turf toe injury. He missed Week 2 and will miss the next one to three weeks. The Broncos running back did not practice on Wednesday — his outlook for Week 3 is dim.

Jeudy was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Kenny Golladay WR N/A N/A Hamstring Questionable

Mario's take: Golladay strained his hamstring in practice Week 1. He has missed the last two games but has been making progress. The Lions' No. 1 was a participant in practice on Wednesday, and he is getting close to returning. I expect Golladay to have a good shot at playing in Week 3.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Davante Adams WR 80.4 WR3 Hamstring Questionable

Mario's take: Adams injured his hamstring in the third quarter of Week 2. The team announced it is a minor injury, meaning he is probably dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Adams did not practice on Wednesday. I expect him to play in Week 3, but he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Brandin Cooks WR 79.7 WR44 Quad Questionable Duke Johnson Jr. RB N/A N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario's take: Cooks is still dealing with a strained quad. He played through the injury in Week 1 and Week 2 and was a limited participant on Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 3.

Johnson sprained his ankle in the third quarter in Week 1, though he practiced in a limited fashion last week. Johnson was trending in the right direction but was unable to play in Week 2. He returned to practice on Wednesday, and I would expect him to have a good shot at playing this week.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Jack Doyle TE 57.8 TE37 Ankle Questionable Parris Campbell WR 72.8 N/A Knee Out

Mario's take: Doyle finished the game in Week 1 but suffered an ankle injury. He didn't practice last week and missed the game in Week 2. The Colts tight end did not practice on Wednesday, so he needs to show some progression from last week or he won't play in Week 3.

Campbell was carted off the field in the first quarter of Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I expect him to be back in four to six weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status D.J. Chark Jr. WR 73.4 WR25 Chest/Back Questionable

Mario's take: Chark was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice and a non-participant in Wednesday's practice with a chest/back injury. I believe the Jaguars were managing Chark's injury and that he will be ready to go for TNF.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Sammy Watkins WR 70.2 WR68 Head Questionable

Mario's take: Watkins suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter of Week 2. He has not been placed in the concussion protocol yet, but it needs to be monitored as the week progresses. An official update will come today, as the Chiefs play on MNF.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Bryan Edwards WR 65.5 WR78 Foot Questionable Darren Waller TE 82.5 TE3 Knee Questionable Josh Jacobs RB 72.1 RB7 Hip Questionable

Mario's take: Edwards exited the MNF game with a foot injury and was a limited participant on Wednesday. I don't believe Edwards' injury to be serious; I expect him to play Week 3.

Waller was fantastic in the MNF game, but he is banged up. He popped up on the injury report with a knee issue and did not practice on Wednesday. Waller is recovering from a physical game but will be ready Week 3.

Jacobs came out of the MNF game a little beat up. He has a hip injury and was not a participant at Wednesday's practice. Jacobs was seen during the game getting his hip stretched out. This is not a serious injury; he will be ready for Week 3.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Justin Jackson RB 48.6 N/A Ankle Questionable Hunter Henry TE 79.2 TE5 Ankle Questionable Tyrod Taylor QB 60.7 QB28 Rib/Chest Doubtful

Mario's take: Jackson injured his quad during his Week 1 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. He did not practice all week and did not play in the game in Week 2. Jackson will have to show some progression with his practice availability to have a shot at playing Week 3. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Henry was limited at Wednesday practice with a minor ankle injury. He will be ready for Week 3.

Taylor was shockingly pulled right before kickoff in Week 2 due to complications from a rib injury. He was given an intercostal nerve block by the team doctor pregame to help relieve pain, and the injection reportedly caused a complication known as pneumothorax — an air leak between the lung and chest wall. Essentially, a small hole can form if the needle goes too deep, thus causing an air leak. Pain is the most determining factor as to when the player can return to play. The general timeline for a small pneumothorax is a minimum of two weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Cam Akers RB N/A RB62 Rib Questionable Malcolm Brown RB 60.3 RB43 Finger Questionable

Mario's take: Akers separated some rib cartilage in the first quarter in Week 2. He is considered day-to-day but needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Brown suffered an injury to his pinky late in the game in Week 2 and had surgery. If Brown can prove that ball security is not an issue in practice this week, then he will play Week 3.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status DeVante Parker WR 73.5 26 Hamstring Questionable

Mario's take: Parker played in Week 2 with his hamstring injury and did not suffer any setback. He was a limited participant at practice on Tuesday. Parker will be ready to go for TNF.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status N'Keal Harry WR 64.8 WR48 Ankle Questionable Julian Edelman WR 83.2 WR14 Knee Questionable

Mario's take: Harry and Edelman were limited at practice on Wednesday, but both should be ready to play in Week 3.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Michael Thomas WR 57.4 N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario's take: Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in the game in Week 1. He surprised the Saint's staff with how well he progressed throughout the week but did not play in Week 2. He was a non-participant at practice Wednesday. I am optimistic that Thomas can give it a go in Week 3 if he can get some practice in on Thursday and Friday. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Sterling Shepard WR 68.5 WR88 Toe Questionable Saquon Barkley RB 60.2 N/A Knee Out

Mario's take: Shepard suffered a turf toe injury at the end of the second quarter of Week 2. He will miss the next couple of weeks.

Barkley sprained his MCL, tore his ACL and meniscus in the second quarter of Week 2. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Breshad Perriman WR 56.3 WR59 Ankle Doubtful Chris Hogan WR 60.6 WR72 Ribs Questionable Jamison Crowder WR 69.8 N/A Hamstring Questionable La'Mical Perine RB 66.1 RB87 Ankle Questionable Kalen Ballage RB 65.5 RB82 Ribs Questionable

Mario's take: Perriman injured his ankle in the second quarter of Week 2. He didn't practice Wednesday and is considered week-to-week. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Hogan was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. He will be ready to go for Week 3.

Crowder injured his hamstring during a TD in Week 1 and missed the game in Week 2. He did not practice Wednesday, and I don't believe he will be ready for Week 3. Crowder needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Perine and Ballage were both limited at practice on Wednesday. Both will be ready for Week 3.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Alshon Jeffery WR N/A N/A Foot Out Jalen Reagor WR 54.4 WR62 Finger Doubtful Corey Clement WR 57.8 N/A Illness Questionable

Mario's take: Jeffery is recovering from a Lisfranc injury and is not eligible to return until Week 7.

Reagor tore the UCL in his thumb during the game in Week 2. This is the same injury that caused Drew Brees to miss five games last year. Reagor has been put on IR and will miss at least three weeks. I would expect Reagor to miss three to five weeks in total.

Clement missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness. He will need to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Diontae Johnson WR 76.3 WR15 Toe Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 74.8 WR13 Knee Questionable

Mario's take: Johnson is continuing to deal with a toe injury, but he hasn't missed any game time. He did not practice on Wednesday, but he will be ready for Week 3.

Smith-Schuster did not practice on Wednesday. His injury is considered minor — he should be ready to go for Week 3.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status George Kittle TE 66.1 TE11 Knee Questionable Jimmy Garoppolo QB 69.0 QB27 Ankle Questionable Raheem Mostert RB 78.4 N/A Knee Doubtful Tevin Coleman RB 65.8 N/A Knee Doubtful

Mario's take: Kittle suffered a bone bruise in Week 1. He did not practice all week or play in the game in Week 2. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The typical return-to-play timeline is a couple of days to multiple weeks. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of Week 2. The return-to-play timeline is typically three days to three-plus weeks. The 49ers signal-caller did not practice Wednesday, and his injury is not as severe as first thought. He has a shot at playing in Week 3, but he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Mostert suffered a mild MCL sprain in Week 2. He did not practice Wednesday, and I believe he will be out for one to two weeks with a Grade 1 MCL sprain.

Coleman suffered a knee sprain and will miss multiple weeks. He did not practice on Wednesday.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Will Dissly TE 61.9 TE37 Ankle Questionable Phillip Dorsett II WR N/A N/A Foot IR

Mario's take: Dissly was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. It was in precaution to his Achilles tendon repair last season. He should be ready for Week 3.

Dorsett was put on IR on Monday and will miss at least the next three weeks with a foot injury.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Justin Watson WR 59.6 WR111 Hand/Wrist Questionable Scotty Miller WR 57.4 WR65 Hip/Groin Questionable

Mario's take: Watson sustained a hand/wrist injury in Week 2 and did not practice on Wednesday. Watson's injury is considered day-to-day, though he should be ready for Week 3.

Smith was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a hip/groin injury. The injury is not considered serious, so he will be ready for Week 3.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status A.J. Brown WR 63.2 N/A Knee Questionable Darrynton Evans RB N/A N/A Hamstring Questionable

Mario's take: Brown suffered a bone bruise in Week 1. He did not play in the Week 2 game. The typical return-to-play timeline is a couple of days to multiple weeks. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Evans has missed both games of the season so far. He progressed last week, but it remains to be seen if he can't get healthy for Week 3. He needs to be monitored as the week.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus rank Injury Status Steven Sims Jr. WR 66.0 WR66 Toe Questionable

Mario's take: Sims did not practice on Wednesday due to a toe injury he suffered in Week 2. The team believes the injury to be minor, but he needs to be monitored as the week progresses because toe injuries are tricky for skill players.

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL level. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.