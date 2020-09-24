Fantasy Football Week 3 injury report: Updates on Davante Adams, Julio Jones, Cam Akers and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.
Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|54.7
|WR50
|Groin
|Questionable
Mario's take: Kirk has been dealing with tightness in his groin since his Week 2 game against Washington. He missed practice on Wednesday. It sounds minor, but he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Julio Jones
|WR
|71.4
|WR3
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario's take: Jones reinjured his hamstring during the game in Week 2 and did not practice Wednesday. The star pass-catcher needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
N/A
BUFFALO BILLS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|66.2
|TE38
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Zack Moss
|RB
|63.4
|RB30
|Toe
|Questionable
Mario's take: Knox suffered a concussion during the first quarter in Week 2. He has entered the concussion protocol, and his progression needs to be monitored.
Moss popped up on the injury report Wednesday with a toe injury and did not practice. This is a new injury for him, and it is concerning for his Week 3 availability. Moss needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|76.6
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
Mario's take: McCaffrey sustained a high ankle sprain during a TD run in the fourth quarter of his Week 2 game against the Buccaneers. He was placed on IR Wednesday and will miss at least three weeks. McCaffrey's return-to-play timetable is around four to six weeks.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
N/A
CHICAGO BEARS
N/A
CLEVELAND BROWNS
N/A
DALLAS COWBOYS
N/A
DENVER BRONCOS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|N/A
|N/A
|Knee
|Out
|Drew Lock
|QB
|42.7
|N/A
|Shoulder
|Out
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|72.9
|N/A
|Toe
|Doubtful
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|63.6
|WR39
|Undisclosed
|Questionable
Mario's take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping and was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. Sutton will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Lock suffered a severe rotator cuff strain on a sack in the first quarter of Week 2. He will be re-evaluated after two weeks but will likely be out for three to five weeks.
Lindsay exited the second quarter in Week 1 due to a turf toe injury. He missed Week 2 and will miss the next one to three weeks. The Broncos running back did not practice on Wednesday — his outlook for Week 3 is dim.
Jeudy was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
DETROIT LIONS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|N/A
|N/A
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario's take: Golladay strained his hamstring in practice Week 1. He has missed the last two games but has been making progress. The Lions' No. 1 was a participant in practice on Wednesday, and he is getting close to returning. I expect Golladay to have a good shot at playing in Week 3.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Davante Adams
|WR
|80.4
|WR3
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario's take: Adams injured his hamstring in the third quarter of Week 2. The team announced it is a minor injury, meaning he is probably dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Adams did not practice on Wednesday. I expect him to play in Week 3, but he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
HOUSTON TEXANS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|79.7
|WR44
|Quad
|Questionable
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|RB
|N/A
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario's take: Cooks is still dealing with a strained quad. He played through the injury in Week 1 and Week 2 and was a limited participant on Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 3.
Johnson sprained his ankle in the third quarter in Week 1, though he practiced in a limited fashion last week. Johnson was trending in the right direction but was unable to play in Week 2. He returned to practice on Wednesday, and I would expect him to have a good shot at playing this week.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Jack Doyle
|TE
|57.8
|TE37
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|72.8
|N/A
|Knee
|Out
Mario's take: Doyle finished the game in Week 1 but suffered an ankle injury. He didn't practice last week and missed the game in Week 2. The Colts tight end did not practice on Wednesday, so he needs to show some progression from last week or he won't play in Week 3.
Campbell was carted off the field in the first quarter of Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I expect him to be back in four to six weeks.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|WR
|73.4
|WR25
|Chest/Back
|Questionable
Mario's take: Chark was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice and a non-participant in Wednesday's practice with a chest/back injury. I believe the Jaguars were managing Chark's injury and that he will be ready to go for TNF.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|70.2
|WR68
|Head
|Questionable
Mario's take: Watkins suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter of Week 2. He has not been placed in the concussion protocol yet, but it needs to be monitored as the week progresses. An official update will come today, as the Chiefs play on MNF.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|65.5
|WR78
|Foot
|Questionable
|Darren Waller
|TE
|82.5
|TE3
|Knee
|Questionable
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|72.1
|RB7
|Hip
|Questionable
Mario's take: Edwards exited the MNF game with a foot injury and was a limited participant on Wednesday. I don't believe Edwards' injury to be serious; I expect him to play Week 3.
Waller was fantastic in the MNF game, but he is banged up. He popped up on the injury report with a knee issue and did not practice on Wednesday. Waller is recovering from a physical game but will be ready Week 3.
Jacobs came out of the MNF game a little beat up. He has a hip injury and was not a participant at Wednesday's practice. Jacobs was seen during the game getting his hip stretched out. This is not a serious injury; he will be ready for Week 3.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|48.6
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|79.2
|TE5
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|60.7
|QB28
|Rib/Chest
|Doubtful
Mario's take: Jackson injured his quad during his Week 1 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. He did not practice all week and did not play in the game in Week 2. Jackson will have to show some progression with his practice availability to have a shot at playing Week 3. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Henry was limited at Wednesday practice with a minor ankle injury. He will be ready for Week 3.
Taylor was shockingly pulled right before kickoff in Week 2 due to complications from a rib injury. He was given an intercostal nerve block by the team doctor pregame to help relieve pain, and the injection reportedly caused a complication known as pneumothorax — an air leak between the lung and chest wall. Essentially, a small hole can form if the needle goes too deep, thus causing an air leak. Pain is the most determining factor as to when the player can return to play. The general timeline for a small pneumothorax is a minimum of two weeks.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Cam Akers
|RB
|N/A
|RB62
|Rib
|Questionable
|Malcolm Brown
|RB
|60.3
|RB43
|Finger
|Questionable
Mario's take: Akers separated some rib cartilage in the first quarter in Week 2. He is considered day-to-day but needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Brown suffered an injury to his pinky late in the game in Week 2 and had surgery. If Brown can prove that ball security is not an issue in practice this week, then he will play Week 3.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|73.5
|26
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario's take: Parker played in Week 2 with his hamstring injury and did not suffer any setback. He was a limited participant at practice on Tuesday. Parker will be ready to go for TNF.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
N/A
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|N'Keal Harry
|WR
|64.8
|WR48
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|83.2
|WR14
|Knee
|Questionable
Mario's take: Harry and Edelman were limited at practice on Wednesday, but both should be ready to play in Week 3.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|57.4
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario's take: Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in the game in Week 1. He surprised the Saint's staff with how well he progressed throughout the week but did not play in Week 2. He was a non-participant at practice Wednesday. I am optimistic that Thomas can give it a go in Week 3 if he can get some practice in on Thursday and Friday. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
NEW YORK GIANTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|68.5
|WR88
|Toe
|Questionable
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|60.2
|N/A
|Knee
|Out
Mario's take: Shepard suffered a turf toe injury at the end of the second quarter of Week 2. He will miss the next couple of weeks.
Barkley sprained his MCL, tore his ACL and meniscus in the second quarter of Week 2. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
NEW YORK JETS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|56.3
|WR59
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Chris Hogan
|WR
|60.6
|WR72
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|69.8
|N/A
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|La'Mical Perine
|RB
|66.1
|RB87
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Kalen Ballage
|RB
|65.5
|RB82
|Ribs
|Questionable
Mario's take: Perriman injured his ankle in the second quarter of Week 2. He didn't practice Wednesday and is considered week-to-week. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Hogan was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. He will be ready to go for Week 3.
Crowder injured his hamstring during a TD in Week 1 and missed the game in Week 2. He did not practice Wednesday, and I don't believe he will be ready for Week 3. Crowder needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Perine and Ballage were both limited at practice on Wednesday. Both will be ready for Week 3.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Alshon Jeffery
|WR
|N/A
|N/A
|Foot
|Out
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|54.4
|WR62
|Finger
|Doubtful
|Corey Clement
|WR
|57.8
|N/A
|Illness
|Questionable
Mario's take: Jeffery is recovering from a Lisfranc injury and is not eligible to return until Week 7.
Reagor tore the UCL in his thumb during the game in Week 2. This is the same injury that caused Drew Brees to miss five games last year. Reagor has been put on IR and will miss at least three weeks. I would expect Reagor to miss three to five weeks in total.
Clement missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness. He will need to be monitored as the week progresses.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|76.3
|WR15
|Toe
|Questionable
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|74.8
|WR13
|Knee
|Questionable
Mario's take: Johnson is continuing to deal with a toe injury, but he hasn't missed any game time. He did not practice on Wednesday, but he will be ready for Week 3.
Smith-Schuster did not practice on Wednesday. His injury is considered minor — he should be ready to go for Week 3.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|George Kittle
|TE
|66.1
|TE11
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|69.0
|QB27
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|78.4
|N/A
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|65.8
|N/A
|Knee
|Doubtful
Mario's take: Kittle suffered a bone bruise in Week 1. He did not practice all week or play in the game in Week 2. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The typical return-to-play timeline is a couple of days to multiple weeks. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of Week 2. The return-to-play timeline is typically three days to three-plus weeks. The 49ers signal-caller did not practice Wednesday, and his injury is not as severe as first thought. He has a shot at playing in Week 3, but he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Mostert suffered a mild MCL sprain in Week 2. He did not practice Wednesday, and I believe he will be out for one to two weeks with a Grade 1 MCL sprain.
Coleman suffered a knee sprain and will miss multiple weeks. He did not practice on Wednesday.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Will Dissly
|TE
|61.9
|TE37
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Phillip Dorsett II
|WR
|N/A
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
Mario's take: Dissly was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. It was in precaution to his Achilles tendon repair last season. He should be ready for Week 3.
Dorsett was put on IR on Monday and will miss at least the next three weeks with a foot injury.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Justin Watson
|WR
|59.6
|WR111
|Hand/Wrist
|Questionable
|Scotty Miller
|WR
|57.4
|WR65
|Hip/Groin
|Questionable
Mario's take: Watson sustained a hand/wrist injury in Week 2 and did not practice on Wednesday. Watson's injury is considered day-to-day, though he should be ready for Week 3.
Smith was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a hip/groin injury. The injury is not considered serious, so he will be ready for Week 3.
TENNESSEE TITANS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|63.2
|N/A
|Knee
|Questionable
|Darrynton Evans
|RB
|N/A
|N/A
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario's take: Brown suffered a bone bruise in Week 1. He did not play in the Week 2 game. The typical return-to-play timeline is a couple of days to multiple weeks. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Evans has missed both games of the season so far. He progressed last week, but it remains to be seen if he can't get healthy for Week 3. He needs to be monitored as the week.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus rank
|Injury
|Status
|Steven Sims Jr.
|WR
|66.0
|WR66
|Toe
|Questionable
Mario's take: Sims did not practice on Wednesday due to a toe injury he suffered in Week 2. The team believes the injury to be minor, but he needs to be monitored as the week progresses because toe injuries are tricky for skill players.
Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL level. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.