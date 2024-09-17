Fantasy Football Week 3: 5 to waiver wire add, 5 to drop, 5 to buy low, 5 to sell high

• Add Carson Steele: Isiah Pacheco is expected to miss extended time. Steele should lead the Kansas City Chiefs in rushing going forward.

• Drop Justice Hill: While Hill is leading the Baltimore Ravens backfield in offensive snaps, he’s not touching the ball enough to warrant starting him in most leagues.

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD

Chiefs starting running back Isiah Pacheco left the stadium after Week 2 on crutches and in a walking boot.

The Chiefs' running back rotation was fairly similar to Week 1. Pacheco played the vast majority of early-down snaps, and Samaje Perine played most of the third-down snaps. Rookie Carson Steele was more involved in short-yardage and goal-line situations than in Week 1. Pacheco took both of those snaps last week, but the two split that work this past week. Steele was also the only other back to take snaps on early downs, while Pacheco didn’t handle any of those snaps.

Pacheco took his last snap at the two-minute mark, while Perine played the game's final five snaps. If Pacheco misses time, Steele should be the lead running back on the team, considering Perine played only four snaps over the first 58 minutes of the game. Perine would likely take some of the early-down work while maintaining the passing-down role, but Steele should be the waiver-wire target between the two. It’s also entirely possible the Chiefs will look for another free agent to split time with Steele.

It’s worth noting that Clyde Edwards-Helaire is eligible to return to the team after Week 4, so Steele might not be the long-term solution at the position, even if Pacheco’s injury is very serious and the team doesn’t add a free agent.

Foreman was much more involved in the Browns' offense this week compared to Week 1.

Jerome Ford was the clear feature running back in Week 1, playing 57 of a possible 76 offensive snaps. He set career highs in both total snaps and percentage of offensive snaps. This made it seem like Ford would be a safe player to start in fantasy leagues for Week 2.

Instead, this week started as a three-man committee. Foreman played only one snap in the first game but started this game with seven snaps on the first drive. In the first half, Ford played 14 of a possible 36 snaps, while Foreman played 12 and Pierre Strong Jr. played nine.

Strong suffered a hamstring injury early in the second half, which turned Cleveland's backfield into a two-man committee. Foreman ended up with twice as many carries as Ford, and he was on the field for the goal-line snaps. He ended the day with 14 carries for 42 yards and a reception. Foreman is worth a waiver-wire pickup, but it will be hard to trust either running back going forward. Foreman might end up being the better option of the two if he can convert some goal-line work into touchdowns.

Puka Nacua is on injured reserve and will miss a minimum of three more games. He could be out a few weeks longer than that, too. Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 and was in a walking boot after the game. Due to the injuries, Robinson is now the top target in a Rams offense that loves to pass the ball.

Robinson has run a team-high 75 routes in 2024, and his 11 targets are the most among the healthy players. His advantage over the other receivers is that he’s a deep threat. His 27.5% deep-target percentage since Week 12 of last season is by far the highest on the team. Tutu Atwell is the only other player who is healthy and on the roster with a deep target in that time. Robinson is also a red-zone threat, with a 22.9% target rate when the Rams have been within 10 yards of scoring.

Depending on league size, it’s also fine to consider both Tyler Johnson and Jordan Whittington, but Robinson is likely to score the most fantasy points of the three.

The Patriots tight end caught eight-of-12 passes for 109 yards in Week 2.

Henry has been a fantasy starter on and off throughout his career. His role in the New England offense hasn’t changed, as he consistently plays in two-tight end sets and most single-tight end sets. The fact that quarterback Jacoby Brissett trusted Henry so much in this game means there is a chance that will continue.

While Henry will likely be the top waiver-wire target at tight end this week, it’s not worth spending a lot of FAAB to get him. If he follows this up with two or three games with minimal fantasy production, it will be OK to drop him again.

It’s worth noting other players with big numbers this week included Mike Gesicki and Jonnu Smith. Both were part of heavy rotations at tight end. They can be fantasy starters in very specific situations, but Gesicki will face a lot more competition for targets and snaps soon, and Smith won’t have as much value without Tua Tagovailoa.

Carr has scored the second-most fantasy points among quarterbacks this season despite having the 29th-most attempts — the fewest among quarterbacks to start in Weeks 1 and 2. His attempt total is so low because the Saints have scored too many points too early, forcing them to run throughout the second half of both games. Carr has averaged a ridiculous 11.4 yards per attempt while scoring five touchdowns.

His high per-play numbers are bound to regress, but as the efficiency decreases, the amount of attempts will increase. Carr is on an eight-week stretch where he’s been a consistent fantasy starter. The Saints have a rough stretch of games in the short term, but once we get to November and December, they have one of the easiest schedules. Carr can be a dominant playoff force, just like he was last season.

5 PLAYERS TO CUT

Hill ran the ball four times for 22 yards and caught two passes for 10 yards. He was outside of the top-30 fantasy running backs despite playing the majority of Baltimore's offensive snaps. His role in the offense is pretty similar to last season when it was just him and Gus Edwards in the backfield. Derrick Henry is the early-down running back this year.

Hill has finished as a top-24 fantasy running back in three different weeks, and those are the three weeks where he’s scored a touchdown. Any time that the Ravens are within six yards of scoring, Henry has been on the field. Even when Hill scores a long touchdown, we aren’t going to be able to predict it ahead of time, so there isn’t a situation where it makes sense to have Hll in your fantasy starting lineup outside of 12-team leagues where you need to start three running backs.

Even if Henry suffered an injury, the Ravens would likely add a free agent before giving Hill the full-time role. Keaton Mitchell is also expected back sometime this season, which will also cut into Hill’s playing time.

While it is generally too early to give up on rookies, a lot is working against Mitchell at the moment.

Mitchell started the season in competition with Alec Pierce for one of the outside receiving jobs. This seemed like a job Mitchell could win, but so far, Pierce is putting up the best season of his career. Pierce is the Cotls' highest-graded wide receiver. Pierce out-snapped Mitchell in 12 personnel seven-to-one in Week 2.

After Josh Downs suffered an injury in training camp, Mitchell has primarily been playing in the slot in 11 personnel groupings, but he hasn’t kept a stronghold of that job. He played 31 snaps there in Week 2, but Ashton Dulin has cut into his playing time in the slot, taking 17 snaps in 11 personnel. Downs was questionable this past week but could be back in the lineup as early as next week. Downs will likely overtake Mitchell in the slot, leaving Mitchell with little to no playing time.

It is perfectly fine to wait a week and see if Downs is eased into action and not give up on a rookie at all at this point, but there are other players that are better to take a shot on.

Lazard was a popular waiver-wire target after Week 1 when he caught six passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. All of his receptions occurred in the last 20 minutes of the game when the Jets were down by two scores. He played every snap, but the Jets were also easing Mike Williams into action.

In Week 2, Williams was much more involved. This moved Lazard from primarily playing on the outside to the slot. The Jets spent a third-round pick on Malachi Corley, who is likely to play more snaps as the season goes on. He will cut into Lazard’s time in the slot.

The Jets already have Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall as the two primary targets in the offense, which was going to make it hard for Lazard to be consistent. Chances are Williams will become the third target while Lazard will be competing for the fourth gig. Lazard's main opportunity for fantasy value is if Wilson suffers an injury this season, but if you want a wide receiver handcuff, there are better options on the waiver wire.

Conklin is among the top-10 tight ends in routes run, but he’s only caught two-of-three targets for 16 yards. His 5.4% target rate is the lowest among tight ends with at least 25 routes this season. That rate is bound to increase, but it’s unlikely it will reach a point where he’s a fantasy starter. Conklin hasn’t played well enough in his career to finish among the top 12 in targets. Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers’ offenses don’t have a history of prioritizing a tight end, outside of Jermichael Finley 12 years ago. While most players listed are put here for playing time reasons, Conklin seemingly does not have a path to the Jets prioritizing him enough for him to be a fantasy starter.

Through two weeks, Foster Moreau has been the Saints' primary tight end, playing 98 of a possible 125 offensive snaps. Johnson has been the primary tight end on third downs with 15-of-23 snaps. In more competitive games, Johnson will likely play more snaps and Moreau less, but it will still be too much of a timeshare to trust Johnson in starting lineups.

He was already a player playing 75% of New Orleans' offensive snaps, at best, and was very dependent on scoring touchdowns. When the Saints have been within five yards of scoring this season, Foster Moreau has played all six snaps, while Johnson only played two snaps. Better days are ahead for Johnson than his zero target game in Week 2, but it won’t be good enough for him to be in fantasy starting lineups.

5 PLAYERS TO BUY LOW

Based on his low usage, Chase Brown can be dropped in some fantasy leagues.

The Bengals' backfield split was somewhat similar to last season. The lead running back played in short-yardage and goal-line situations in addition to roughly 75% of the early-down snaps. Brown played in the other 25% of snaps and not much else. The only difference is Joe Mixon was the lead back last year and didn’t play much on third downs, while the Bengals seem to trust Moss more on third downs.

That didn’t lead to much fantasy production this week. Moss ran 12 times for 34 yards while Brown ran four times for 31 yards. The Bengals have struggled to start most seasons, so chances are the offense will turn things around. If that happens, that will be huge for Moss’ fantasy value, making him a buy-low option.

Chase has caught 10 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown over the first two weeks, which isn’t as bad as some wide receivers, but he certainly hasn’t lived up to the hype of being a top-five pick. A lot has worked against him that should change.

Similar to Moss, we’re assuming the Bengals offense starts playing better like it does every year. The Bengals haven’t had Tee Higgins, which has left Chase double-covered at the highest rate of all wide receivers by a wide margin. Once Higgins is back, defenses won’t be able to double Chase.

Once Higgins is back, that should also allow Chase to see more time from the slot. Heading into the season, that was a big reason to be optimistic about Chase. Through two games, Chase has 2.48 yards per route run from the slot compared to Trenton Irwin‘s 0.22, the Bengals currently lead slot receiver. Chase has 0.89 yards per route run when lined up out wide this season. If Jermaine Burton earns more playing time, Chase will play even more in the slot.

Chase is still the same player we thought he was, but the circumstances have left him not producing much. Those circumstances should be changing sooner rather than later.

Olave was a top-20 fantasy wide receiver with the potential to finish in the top 10 this year. He’s currently sitting at WR48 with six receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. The main problem is the Saints haven’t needed him.

Olave has an 83.4 receiving grade this season that ranks sixth-best among wide receivers. His 2.36 yards per route run is a step up from last season. The problem is that his 39 route runs are tied for 76th most at the position. The Saints have only run 43 pass plays, so it’s not like they are rotating Olave out too much. They have just been too dominant and haven’t needed to pass.

In Week 1, the Saints were up 30-0 at halftime and in Week 2, they were up 35-13. The Saints might be a lot better than everyone expected, but they aren’t going to be up by three or more scores at halftime each week. They will need to pass more, in which Olave will be a lot more involved in the offense. He remains the clear top wide receiver on the team. Better days for Olave’s fantasy value are ahead.

Pickens officially caught two passes for 29 yards in Week 2, but he had a 51-yard catch called back due to offensive holding on a lineman and a six-yard touchdown nullified by Van Jefferson‘s offensive pass interference. The Steelers also gained 37 yards on defensive pass interference on one of his targets. His stat line could have been much different if a few things out of his control changed.

The other good news for Pickens is Justin Fields has played much better as a passer than his days with the Chicago Bears. His 79.0 passing grade through two weeks is the fourth-best among quarterbacks. Pickens should remain his favorite target. Similar to the other wide receivers on the list, brighter days are ahead.

The Panthers made a change at quarterback from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton. This is likely a long-term change after Young had the worst two-week start by a passer in the last decade by PFF grade. This should generally help everyone in the Panthers’ offense going forward.

Thielen is specifically mentioned here because last season, Thielen’s best game came when Dalton started. He caught 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. While it’s probable Diontae Johnson will eventually become Dalton’s favorite target, Dalton probably hasn’t had a lot of practice time with Johnson like he has most other players in the Panthers' offense. Thielen could be the top wide receiver in this offense in the short term.

5 PLAYERS TO SELL HIGH

Taylor was a feature back in Week 1 but not in this game.

Taylor played in 43 of a possible 45 snaps in Week 1, including all seven snaps during two-minute drills and all but one on third downs. This week, the story was different. Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson split 18 snaps in the two-minute drill and played the majority of the third-down snaps. It is worth noting those two-minute drill snaps occurred in the last few minutes of the game when the Colts were down, so things may have been different if the two-minute drill snaps happened in the first half, or if the Colts weren’t down by two scores for most of it.

This is good news for Taylor’s ability to stay healthy this season but bad news for Taylor’s fantasy ceiling and ability to catch passes. After running 12 times for 103 yards and catching two passes for 32 yards, it could be a time to sell high.

The Giants' lead running back helped his fantasy managers, but a concerning trend has emerged.

The Giants running back played a slightly higher percentage of snaps this week than last. He and Malik Nabers were the Giants' only source of offense. The only concern is Tyrone Tracy has taken five of the Giants' six snaps when they’ve been within six yards of scoring. Those five snaps by Tracy have spanned three different drives over the two games. Tracy is four inches taller and a bigger back, so, understandably, Tracy is the player New York wants on the field when it is close to scoring.

Singletary’s touchdown this week was from the seven-yard line. He hasn’t been much of a factor in the passing game, and Singletary's touchdowns will be hard to come by. This means his fantasy value will come almost entirely off of rushing yards. While he can be a fantasy starter in the right matchup, it could be good to trade him now because he’s coming off a good game.

In Week 1, it was a little surprising how much more Pollard played than Tyjae Spears, as Pollard played 39 snaps to Spears' 29. Pollard had 19 touches to Spears' eight in that game.

In the first half of Week 2, Spears ended up outsnapping Pollard 20-15. Pollard ran seven times to Spears' six, so everything was closer than Week 1. Pollard played the first few snaps in the second half, while Spears only played two snaps in the half before suffering his ankle injury. Julius Chestnut took one snap in the quarter. Pollard took the rest of the work in the second half, including all 19 snaps in the fourth quarter.

Spears injury is not considered major. Chances are the rest of the season will look similar to the first half of Week 2, where Spears ends up with more snaps but Pollard sees slightly more touches. Pollard is currently RB11 on the season, but that will drop as long as Spears is taking close to 50 percent of the offensive snaps.

Ridley scored the seventh-most fantasy points by a wide receiver this week thanks to a touchdown on the ground and another in the air.

The problem is that Will Levis hasn’t looked great this season with a 42.1 passing grade. Ridley has been Levis’ favorite target, but his 20% target rate is the lowest it’s been since 2019. DeAndre Hopkins played in the first two weeks but only ran 29 routes compared to Ridley's 70. Hopkins will likely run more routes and receive more targets going forward, which will cut into Ridley’s target share.

When that happens, it will be hard to trust Ridley in fantasy starting lineups unless the offense starts playing a lot better. Rather than banking on the Titans’ improvement, it could be good to see what he can get in a trade.

Freiermuth caught four passes for 39 yards but played his lowest percentage of snaps in nearly a year.

The Steelers had four tight ends involved on offense. Freiermuth played 27-of-36 snaps in 11 personnel, including 19 of the 22 pass plays. This puts him in the best situation among the tight ends.

The problem is he did not take a single snap out of 12 personnel. In Week 1 and the preseason, he was the third option in 12 personnel. This week, Connor Heyward played ahead of Freiermuth in 12 personnel. The Steelers only ran nine snaps out of 13 personnel and two snaps out of 14 personnel, which was less than last week. This meant Freiermuth wasn’t on the field as often.

Whenever the Steelers are within five yards of scoring, they’ve either used 12 or 14 personnel. Last season, Arthur Smith’s Falcons only ran two out of 36 snaps within five yards out of 11 personnel. This means more often than not, when the Steelers are close to scoring, Freiermuth won’t be on the field. That’s why Darnell Washington scored a touchdown instead of Freiermuth.

Freiermuth can still be rostered in some leagues, but his ceiling is lower than several other tight ends, given his lack of 12 personnel usage.