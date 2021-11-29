Week 12 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Dalvin Cook dislocates shoulder, Deebo Samuel suffers groin injury

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

CHI @ DET | LV @ DAL | BUF @ NO | TB @ IND | PHI @ NYG | TEN @ NE |

CAR @ MIA | ATL @ JAX | NYJ @ HOU | PIT @ CIN | LAC @ DEN | MIN @ SF | LAR @ GB | CLE @ BAL

Lions RB D'Andre Swift injured his shoulder in the first quarter of their Thanksgiving game. He did not return to the game, but he avoided serious injury. I believe he suffered a Grade 1 A/C joint sprain, with a return-to-play (RTP) time of one to two weeks. I expect Swift to have a good chance at returning in Week 13.

Raiders TE Darren Waller escaped a serious injury during their Thanksgiving game vs. the Cowboys. An MRI revealed he is suffering from a strained IT Band, with a RTP of one to three weeks. With the long rest before their Week 13 game, I believe Waller has a chance to play.

Rumors recently have been flying around that the Cowboys may rest Ezekiel Elliott to help him heal his knee issue. The injury initially occurred in Week 4 against the Panthers. His productivity has dropped recently and it wouldn't be a bad idea to get Zeke healthy for their playoff run.

N/A

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

N/A

Eagles RB Miles Sanders seemed to have re-aggravated his ankle injury during their Week 12 game. He was able to tape it and return to the field, although he didn't see the field on the last three drives. The Eagles have a bye in Week 14 so it will be interesting to see if they elect to rest Sanders or let him play.

N/A

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey‘s snaps were limited in the second half with an ankle injury. He was seen after the game wearing a boot. Luckily he will have some extra time to heal during the Panthers' Week 13 bye.

Jaguars TE Dan Arnold left the game due to a knee injury. The severity and specifics are unknown. More information will come out with imaging Monday.

Jets QB Zach Wilson gutted out a win playing on his injured PCL. He was seen limping and said he felt unstable. That is expected after coming back from his injury sooner than he should have.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth was evaluated for a concussion after Sunday's game. It is unclear whether or not he will enter the five-step protocol. More information will come out Monday.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater was forced out of the first half with a lower leg injury but returned in the second half. I expect Bridgewater to play in Week 13.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder in the second half. He will undergo tests to see if he damaged his labrum or not. If his labrum was damaged, then instability becomes the concern. I expect Cook to miss multiple weeks.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffered a groin injury in the second half. Groin injuries are tough to deal with at the WR position. I expect Deebo to miss some time; RTP for a Grade 1 strain is two to three weeks.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is all kinds of banged up. He has been dealing with a chronic back issue, sore elbow and an ankle injury. The back is something he has had issues with for years, as he has already had surgery. The elbow is new, and my worry is that it is a UCL or flexor tendon issue. If so, it will continue to be a problem until he gets surgery. All of these injuries explain why he has played so poorly lately.

Packers WR Randall Cobb suffered a groin injury in the first half. Groin injuries are tough to deal with at the WR position; RTP for a Grade 1 strain is two to three weeks.

N/A