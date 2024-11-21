Fantasy Football Week 12: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

• WR D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, Arizona Cardinals: Metcalf should efficiently earn targets against Arizona’s zone scheme.

• WR Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears vs. S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings: Allen inefficiently earns targets when Chicago’s offense is blitzed.

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterpart in Week 12.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

Arizona’s zone-coverage scheme bodes positively for Metcalf’s Week 12 target-earning potential. His 72.6 PFF overall grade is tied for 35th among 99 wide receivers with at least 260 offensive snaps.

Metcalf lines up wide-right at a 43.5% pre-snap alignment plurality rate, wide-left at a 42.2% rate and in the slot at a 13.5% rate. His usage gives him access to Arizona’s three-deep perimeter cornerback rotation. The unit allows the 10th-highest explosive pass play rate (5.1%) among NFL teams. Metcalf’s wide-right plurality deployment makes Murphy-Bunting, Arizona’s primary defensive-left cornerback, his primary coverage foe.