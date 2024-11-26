NFL Week 12 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Ravens-Chargers Monday Night Football

• Derrick Henry leads the Baltimore Ravens to victory: Henry failed to find the endzone for the first time this season, but his 5.8 yards per carry and consistently good play led to several long scoring drives for the Ravens.

• Los Angeles Chargers lose J.K. Dobbins: The former Ravens running back suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return to the game.

Mark Andrews : 5 receptions, 44 yards, 1 touchdown

Ladd McConkey : 6 receptions, 83 yards

Monitor J.K. Dobbins’ health: The Chargers’ starting running back suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Los Angeles began the game by relying heavily on Dobbins. He played 14 of 19 snaps in the first quarter, which tied his season high, and ran the ball six times for 40 yards — both season highs. His 6.7 yards per carry is the best average for any running back with at least six carries against the Ravens this season.

In the second quarter, Dobbins played seven snaps and ran the ball once on a play called back due to a penalty. But he left for the locker room early and didn’t return for the second half, eventually getting ruled out early in the fourth quarter.

Gus Edwards led a two-man rotation with Hassan Haskins in the second half, with Haskins taking passing downs and some early downs. As the half wore on, the Chargers fell further behind, leaving them relying more on Haskins. If Dobbins misses time, expect Edwards to be the lead back. Kimani Vidal was a healthy inactive for this game, but he would likely be ahead of Haskins on the depth chart. He would take the passing downs and some early downs. Because Edwards’ playing time has always been limited in his career based on situation, the Chargers could use a three-man rotation, unlike when Edwards was out.

Edwards would likely be the top waiver-wire option at running back if Dobbins suffered a long-term injury. Edwards might even be the top option if Dobbins misses only one week.

Ravens diversify personnel groupings: A neutral game script led to a heavy rotation for the Ravens’ skill players.

This game remained close, allowing Baltimore to use a variety of personnel groupings with a mix of runs and passes. Typically, the Ravens have been winning and running a lot late. In a few games, they’ve needed to pass a lot late.

This led to Baltimore mostly using 11 personnel and 22 personnel, from which nine skill players saw significant playing time. In 11 personnel, the Ravens most commonly used Justice Hill, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and Mark Andrews. In 22, they mostly used Derrick Henry, Patrick Ricard, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar and a constant rotation of wide receivers in the final spot.

This left Flowers as the only player with a high percentage of snaps. He and Henry would have been the only fantasy-relevant skill players for the Ravens in this game had it not been for touchdowns by Hill, Bateman and Andrews. If the Ravens’ offense wasn’t one of the best in the NFL, this kind of rotation would be a nightmare for fantasy managers.

It’s worth noting that Diontae Johnson has not seen any significant increase in playing time. It’s fine to hold onto him in case Flowers or Bateman suffers an injury, but that appears to be his only path to significant playing time this season. He should be viewed similarly to other handcuff options.

Miscellaneous Notes

• Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey was questionable heading into this game with a shoulder injury, but he was active. The injury did not affect his playing time.

• Chargers backup tight end Hayden Hurst was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury. He showed up on the injury report Friday and didn’t practice Saturday.

• This was Keaton Mitchell’s third game back from injured reserve, but he didn’t receive an offensive snap, unlike in the past two weeks.

• Ravens rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker received offensive snaps on the final kneel-downs of the game.

• Ravens running back Rasheen Ali, Chargers running back Kimani Vidal and Chargers wide receiver D.J. Chark were all healthy inactives, as expected.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.