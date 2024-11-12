Fantasy Football Week 11: 5 to waiver wire add, 5 to drop, 5 to buy low, 5 to sell high

• Add Will Dissly: The Los Angeles Chargers tight end is a target magnet and his schedule is among the best for tight ends.

• Final trade week: In most redraft leagues, the trade deadline is this weekend. This is the last time to buy low or sell high in 2024, so this is the final version of this article for the season.

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD

The Broncos rookie landed on injured reserve after a brief appearance in Week 1, and while he played only a few snaps in the past four weeks, he averaged 6.3 yards per carry. Despite the limited work, Estime had four explosive runs compared to Javonte Williams‘ eight and Jaleel McLaughlin‘s six, and the two veterans had many more opportunities.

This week, McLaughlin started the game and Javonte Williams came in for third down. The team stuck with Williams on the second drive and continued to pass the ball. On the third drive, Estime joined the rotation and ran on back-to-back plays for eight and six yards, respectively, which was enough for Denver to stick with him as the early-down back for the rest of the game.