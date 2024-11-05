Fantasy Football Week 10: 5 to waiver wire add, 5 to drop, 5 to buy low, 5 to sell high

• Add Taysom Hill: The New Orleans Saints tight end was a top-three player this past week and should have a large role in the team's offense going forward.

• Drop Jaylen Warren: The Pittsburgh Steelers receiving back isn’t seeing many targets and his team's schedule is less than ideal for running backs.

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD