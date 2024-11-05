All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football Week 10: 5 to waiver wire add, 5 to drop, 5 to buy low, 5 to sell high

2YF7T1G Charlotte, NC, USA. 3rd Nov, 2024. New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball in Charlotte, NC. Jonathan Huff/CSM (Credit Image: © Jonathan Huff/Cal Sport Media). Credit: csm/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke

• Add Taysom Hill: The New Orleans Saints tight end was a top-three player this past week and should have a large role in the team's offense going forward.

• Drop Jaylen Warren: The Pittsburgh Steelers receiving back isn’t seeing many targets and his team's schedule is less than ideal for running backs.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 15 minutes

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD

1. RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.