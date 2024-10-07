Fantasy football waiver wire targets: NFL Week 6

• Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby shines in Week 5: For the second straight week, Bigsby led the team in rushing yards.

• Josh Downs keeps catching passes: Downs has posted 20 receptions over the past three weeks, tied for the fifth most among wide receivers.

With Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season nearly complete, here are the key players to target on the fantasy football waiver wire. Here, we'll cover options for smaller and deeper leagues and also highlight the players to avoid.

Quarterback

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (Rostered in 44.8% of leagues on ESPN)

Williams has turned things around in recent weeks after a slow start. Against the Carolina Panthers this week, he completed 20 of his 29 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. His PFF overall grade has improved in each of the past three games.

Williams has averaged 18.1 fantasy points per game over the past three weeks after averaging 8.3 across the first two weeks. He’s currently a borderline fantasy starter, particularly while some teams are on their bye week. While Williams is taken in nearly half of ESPN leagues, and probably in a higher percentage of leagues among those reading this, he’s still mentioned for the fantasy managers who might be able to snag him.

Cousins is in a very similar spot to Caleb Williams. He was drafted to be a high-end fantasy backup in single-quarterback leagues. He averaged 11.6 fantasy points per game over the first four weeks, which made him the 30th-ranked fantasy quarterback. He graded better in Week 4 than earlier in the season, but that didn’t lead to fantasy production without a touchdown.

On Thursday Night Football in Week 5, Cousins set the Atlanta Falcons’ record for passing yards in a game. He is another player who will be taken in most leagues among those reading this, but if he is available, he’s likely the top option.

Carr averaged 44.1 fantasy points over the first two weeks, with 443 yards and five touchdowns. He hasn’t been nearly as productive over the past two weeks, with 18.1 fantasy points — the 29th most at the position. That recent lack of production led to Carr getting dropped in several leagues. Carr at least graded well last week against the Atlanta Falcons, but he didn’t throw any touchdowns, as all three of the Saints’ scores came on the ground. New Orleans plays tonight on Monday Night Football.

The main reason to pick up Carr is that the Saints play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week, and they are allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Carr has a few more great matchups on the schedule, but he is also the best option specifically for next week.

Lawrence joins Williams and Cousins as quarterbacks who had their best outing of the season in Week 5. Lawrence completed 28 of 34 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns. He has averaged 18.5 PPR points per game over the past two weeks after a decent Week 4. Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. has emerged as Jacksonville’s clear top wide receiver, which has helped Lawrence’s fantasy value immensely.

Evan Engram, Lawrence’s lead tight end, has missed time and should boost the offense once he’s healthy. Lawrence typically endures hot and cold streaks, and after he started the season cold, this week could be the start of a hot streak.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 2 that has caused him to miss the past three games. He is reportedly symptom-free. The Dolphins have their bye next week and Tagovailoa must spend one more week on injured reserve, but he can return to the lineup in Week 8.

Tagovailoa was a top-10 quarterback in Week 1 and scored the ninth-most fantasy points among quarterbacks last season. His schedule from Week 8 on is better than average, and he won’t face a team in the top quarter of the league at preventing fantasy points until Week 14. He could go right back to being a fantasy starter upon his return.

Jones is up to 15.4 fantasy points per game. which ranks 20th among quarterbacks. His passing numbers were up in recent weeks with Malik Nabers playing well, and without Nabers in Week 5, he still threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, thanks to Darius Slayton stepping up.

Jones has been helped by his rushing ability, as his 34 carries during the season are the fifth most among quarterbacks. While he might not be a top-12 fantasy quarterback this season, almost every other quarterback who is averaging at least 15 fantasy points per game is taken in at least 30% of leagues. The one exception is Joe Flacco, who will return to a backup role once Anthony Richardson is healthy.

Levis is off to a shaky start to 2024, averaging 12.3 fantasy points per game over the first three weeks and then missing most of Week 4 due to injury. In his defense, he has played the three teams who have allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, plus a fourth above-average defense. He also has a new head coach with a new offensive system and two new wide receivers. Levis is coming off his bye week, which should have given him enough time to recover.

The main reasons to pick up Levis are his likelihood to improve and the Titans’ schedule over the final third of the season.

From Week 12-17, the Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars twice, the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders, the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals. That gives them four games against teams that have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, along with the seventh- and 14th-most. That is a dream six-week stretch. If Levis hits his stride, he could be a fantasy starter during that stretch.

Running Back

Bigsby led the Jaguars in rushing yards for a second straight week

Last week, Bigsby ran seven times for 90 yards, powered by a 58-yard gain, while Travis Etienne had a fine day with 11 carries for 50 yards.