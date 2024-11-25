Fantasy football waiver wire targets: NFL Week 13

• Jeremy McNichols could start this week: The Washington Commanders came out of Week 12 without their top running backs.

• Dontayvion Wicks is also a likely starter: The Green Bay Packers wide receiver should replace Romeo Doubs, who left with a concussion in Week 12.

With Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season nearly complete, here are the key players to target on the fantasy football waiver wire. Here, we'll cover options for smaller and deeper leagues and also highlight the players to avoid.

Jump to a position group:

Quarterback

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (Rostered in 4.0% of leagues on ESPN)

Levis led the Titans to an upset victory in Week 12. He completed 18 of his 24 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns and was sacked eight times. With several teams on a bye week, he was a top-12 fantasy quarterback for the week heading into Monday Night Football. Levis had a very difficult schedule earlier in the season but is now in a stretch of more favorable matchups, which is already leading to better fantasy production.

The Titans have by far the best schedule for quarterbacks from Weeks 14-17, with two games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, one against the Cincinnati Bengals and one against the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterbacks who face those teams have generally been fantasy starters. If Levis slightly improves compared against these more favorable opponents, he can finish among the top 12 fantasy quarterbacks over the rest of the season.

Lawrence missed Weeks 10 and 11 with a shoulder injury before the Jaguars' Week 12 bye. There is a chance he returns in Week 13. Before his injury, he was generally playing well from a fantasy perspective. His 19.3 fantasy points per game from Weeks 4-9 ranked eighth among quarterbacks. He will no longer have wide receivers Christian Kirk or Gabe Davis due to injuries, though.

Lawrence and Derek Carr are the only quarterbacks who average at least 15 points per game and are generally available on waivers. Carr similarly is missing most of his starting wide receivers. Lawrence is the player to target among the two because of his schedule and rushing ability. His five remaining matchups range from favorable to average.

Young put together a solid performance in Week 12, going 21-of-35 passing for 262 yards and a touchdown while running three times for 20 yards. His 16.5 PPR points aren’t quite what you want from a fantasy starter, but Young seems to be taking some steps in the right direction.

Young is here in case any fantasy manager is desperate for a quarterback this week. The Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, against whom six of 11 quarterbacks this season have finished among the top five that week. With no teams on a bye week, likely only a few managers will have to turn to Young outside of superflex leagues, but he is the guy if you are desperate.

Dak Prescott is out for the season, and Cooper Rush is now the Cowboys' starting quarterback. Given that Rush helped lead the Cowboys to an upset victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 12, we might be further away from Lance starting than we were a week ago. However, he remains on the list in the unlikely scenario he becomes a starter this season.

Over the past four years, Lance has scrambled on 12.9% of his dropbacks, which is the third-highest rate among quarterbacks — behind Jayden Daniels and Malik Willis and ahead of Drake Maye, Justin Fields, Tyler Huntley, Tyrod Taylor, Taysom Hill when he was a full-time quarterback, Lamar Jackson and Bo Nix. Some of those quarterbacks have been fantasy starters despite subpar passing, thanks to their rushing ability. Fields and Hill were great fantasy options when they started, while Nix and Willis have shown sparks this season on their respective opportunities. Lance clearly still loves running the ball, taking three carries for 17 yards on limited playing time in Week 10.

The Cowboys have an elite schedule from Weeks 13-16, with matchups against the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those are four of the nine worst teams at preventing fantasy points to quarterbacks. If Lance can win the starting job in the next two to three weeks, he could score a lot of fantasy points.

Running Back

Neither Brian Robinson Jr. nor Austin Ekeler finished out Week 12 for the Commanders.