NFL Week 5 fantasy football start ’em, sit ’em

• Start Geno Smith: The Seattle Seahawks signal-caller has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the league, which should help him against the New York Giants‘ defense.

• Sit Mark Andrews: The Baltimore Ravens tight end has run only 16 routes in the past two games. This week's game script could also keep Andrews off the field.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes

Deciding who to start or sit in fantasy football can be as simple as checking PFF's rankings and choosing the higher-ranked player. This start-sit column goes a step further, examining why a typical starter might struggle in a given week or why an overlooked player could perform well. While usual starters often remain the best choices, we also focus on those borderline players worth considering.

Click here to jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | D/ST | K

QUARTERBACKS

START

Smith has been a relatively consistent fantasy quarterback in 2024. He has finished three weeks as the QB8 and one as the QB21. His 72.3% completion percentage ranks second among quarterbacks who have started every game, and he’s thrown one touchdown each week. His PFF season passing grades have stayed between 78.5 and 83.5 throughout his time as a starter for the Seahawks.

His fantasy value has been elevated this season with the change in coaching staff. Smith is averaging 6.5 more passing attempts per game, leading to 53 more passing yards per game. If anything, he has underperformed for fantasy purposes with a low touchdown per attempt rate, which will likely increase. The only week in which he wasn’t worth having in fantasy starting lineups was when he threw two interceptions against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

The Seahawks in Week 5 play the New York Giants, who have been right around the league average in most defensive metrics. They’ve allowed a 72.6% completion percentage, the third highest among defenses. Smith should have no problem keeping his high completion rate. The Giants have also allowed six touchdowns, which is tied for the eighth most, while having only one interception. Smith is more likely to reach multiple touchdown passes this week compared to past weeks.

He’s a safe bet to finish among a top-12 quarterback, and he could post his best numbers yet if he can score more than one touchdown.