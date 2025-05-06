Fantasy Football: Sleepers to target late in 2025 dynasty rookie drafts

Harold Fannin Jr. offers potentially strong value as a third-round rookie pick: Fannin’s receiving profile coming out of college is as good as they come, and there could be an opportunity for him after David Njoku’s contract expires after this year.



Fannin’s receiving profile coming out of college is as good as they come, and there could be an opportunity for him after David Njoku’s contract expires after this year. Tory Horton offers an encouraging profile to fit in the Seattle Seahawks’ offense: While Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp are likely to dominate targets, Horton has the potential to develop into a starter for an offense in need of a clear outside receiver option.



While Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp are likely to dominate targets, Horton has the potential to develop into a starter for an offense in need of a clear outside receiver option. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The true dart throws in dynasty rookie drafts typically come in the third round and beyond in 12-team standard leagues (25th or later). While the hit rate remains low, there are still a select few who emerge every year to become fantasy stars, including Puka Nacua, who made this list in 2023, and Tyrone Tracy in 2024. Each player listed below was, at best, a Round 3 pick in the NFL draft and listed as a third-round pick or later based on Fantasy Pros consensus ADP.

Diving into the best data available at PFF will help identify which players going later in rookie drafts are worth a shot for dynasty rosters.

Fantasy Pros Consensus ADP: 31st overall (TE5)

NFL Draft Capital: Round 3, 67th overall

As expected, Fannin wasn’t one of the top-four tight ends drafted out of this year’s class, and that’s allowed him to be considered in the third round of dynasty rookie drafts, which is arguably one of the nicest values in the entire class when considering the elite receiving profile coming out of college. Fannin led the entire FBS in receiving production this past year, posting 1,555 receiving yards and an incredible 96.4 receiving grade on 3.77 yards per route run. As fantasy managers, it doesn’t make sense not to bet on that upside, especially at this point in drafts, regardless of the situation he’s landed in.

The Browns offense still has a lot of question marks in terms of who is going to be throwing the ball this coming season, and with David Njoku the clear TE1 for the team, it’s understandable that not everyone is going to love this landing spot. However, situations often change quickly in the NFL, whether year-to-year or week-to-week, so it’s important not to overvalue Year 1 situations too much in dynasty leagues. Helping Fannin’s case is that Njoku’s contract expires at the end of this coming season, which could allow Fannin to step into a much larger role in Year 2 of his NFL career when he’ll be just 22 years old.

Fantasy Pros Consensus ADP: 41st overall (WR15)

NFL Draft Capital: Round 5, 166th overall

The Seahawks have two very capable slot-centric wide receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, and while both players will likely have to spend some time outside to make room for the other, this offense needs a quality full-time outside wide receiver. While Horton was only a fifth-round pick, and there will be room for the team to upgrade there at some point if he doesn’t hit the ground running, he has a shot to earn that role as a rookie when looking at his college production profile.

Horton entered 2024 having already posted two seasons of over 1,100 yards but missed much of this past season with an injury, despite being on pace to set a new career-high in yards per route run. Horton was able to partake in the NFL combine, even running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and seemingly putting aside the injury concerns. Horton found a lot of college success against single coverage, which will help at the next level when considering the attention that Smith-Njigba and Kupp are likely to draw. Horton’s primary competition on the outside is Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who continues to get chances and fails to impress, which wouldn’t be a surprise to continue in 2024, opening up an opportunity for the rookie to emerge as a starting option in three-wide receiver sets.

Fantasy Pros Consensus ADP: 44th overall (RB17)

NFL Draft Capital: Round 6, 193rd overall

While Chase Brown can be considered a major winner coming out of this year’s draft after the Bengals were one of the teams rumored to be interested in running back relatively early, the team chose to wait until the sixth round, which was great news for Brown's lead back potential again in 2025. That being said, there was a need for the Bengals to add some help because Samaje Perine and Zack Moss are uninspiring backups on the depth chart right now, which should allow Brooks to carve out a role as a backup, and potential handcuff, to Brown in 2025.

Brooks does not offer much receiving upside coming out of college, though he’s been incredibly productive as a runner these past two seasons at Texas Tech, delivering over 1,500 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons. Interestingly, his college profile isn’t all that different from Brown, and while Brown offered a little more receiving potential, he was also a Day 3 pick with over 1,000 rushing yards in his final college season, almost identical in size, and now lands in the same backfield. The “sleeper value” with Brooks is almost entirely based on his handcuff potential for Brown at this point, which is at least a shorter path to being a starter than most Day 3 backs.

Fantasy Pros Consensus ADP: 54th overall (WR19)

NFL Draft Capital: Round 4, 108th overall

Thornton’s time at Tennessee didn’t result in a ton of production, though that passing offense was unremarkable in terms of production and when given an opportunity, Thornton was about as efficient as we’d hope to see coming out of college. Thornton set a new career-high 3.72 yards per route run in 2024, which is a 93rd percentile mark for best season YPRR among wide receiver prospects since 2018. Thornton also posted the best yards per route run total against single coverage for his career (6.68) among all prospects since 2018, albeit on a very small sample of just 36 targets.

Thornton is a gamble in that he’s a Day 3 pick who has flashed on a very small sample size, but there might not be a better spot for him to gain some opportunity than with the Raiders, considering their receiver options coming out of the draft. Jack Bech got the better capital, so he’ll get the first swing at a starting role, though if Thornton’s elite size and speed combo translates to the next level, he could emerge as a consistent deep threat in Year 1 with the potential to grow his role as the years go on.

Fantasy Pros Consensus ADP: 52nd overall (TE8)

NFL Draft Capital: Round 5, 165th overall

The Chargers' tight end room needs a viable receiving threat to emerge as a consistent weapon for Justin Herbert to rely on, and while they brought in Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly is still on the team, neither is necessarily scary enough to keep Gadsden buried on the depth chart for long, considering his receiving potential. Gadsden missed most of the 2023 season but posted over 900 receiving yards for Syracuse in both 2022 and 2024, leading the team in receiving grade (82.6) this past year.

For his career, Gadsden has been a strong target-earner and efficient with his opportunities, earning an 85th percentile career yards per route run total (2.04) for the position. Gadsden was specifically effective working in more of a receiver role, earning 2.08 yards per route run (92nd percentile) out of the slot, and 2.42 yards per route run (88th percentile) lined up wide. The area where Gadsden will likely require time to get on the field ahead of Conklin and Dissly is as an in-line traditional role, and as a blocker, which wasn’t a clear strength for him and considering no team ran fewer offensive snaps out of 12-personnel (one running back, two tight ends) than the Chargers, so Gadsden will require patience for if/when he becomes fantasy relevant, but he at least offers the receiving profile to make him a more desirable dart throw at the position late in rookie drafts.