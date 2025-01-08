2024 Fantasy Football Season in Review: Tight ends

• TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Fantasy football’s new overall TE1 has untapped potential with a likely increase in touchdown scoring next season.

• TE Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins: Smith notched a top-four finish in his first season with Miami.

Veteran NFL tight ends were again expected to dominate the position’s top 12 fantasy-scoring ranks this season, but age, injuries and an ascending youth movement created a highly disparate TE1 player pool.

The 2024 NFL season’s TE1 group features five players aged 29 or older and four players aged 25 or younger, two of whom make up the position’s top three. Fantasy managers should expect the 2025 average draft position leaders to be even younger, though thankfully backed by robust and reliable usage established early in these players’ careers.

The table below ranks the top 12 tight ends by total points-per-reception fantasy points from Weeks 1-17 in 2024.

Top 12 Fantasy Tight Ends Total Points in 2024 PFF Offense Grade in 2024 Total Points in 2023 PFF Offense Grade in 2023 TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders 247.7 (TE1) 86.7 N/A N/A TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers 231.9 (TE2) 92.5 203.2 (TE5) 88.4 TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals 230.3 (TE3) 86.6 169.1 (TE8) 77.9 TE Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins 203.7 (TE4) 79.6 112.3 (TE19) 58.8 TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs 195.4 (TE5) 70.9 219.4 (TE2) 79.4 TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens 173.4 (TE6) 84.0 135.4 (TE11) 80.0 TE Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders 162.0 (TE7) 65.2 57.1 (TE41) 50.7 TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions 161.3 (TE8) 74.5 225.4 (TE1) 76.3 TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers 155.7 (TE9) 68.0 72.4 (TE31) 61.7 TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns 148.5 (TE10) 64.5 201.2 (TE6) 68.3 TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers 145.8 (TE11) 66.7 72.7 (TE30) 65.8 TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots 145.4 (TE12) 70.8 119.9 (TE17) 69.8

Best Performer Overall: TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders