2024 Fantasy Football Season in Review: Tight ends

2Y40MY8 Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

By Nic Bodiford

• TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Fantasy football’s new overall TE1 has untapped potential with a likely increase in touchdown scoring next season.

• TE Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins: Smith notched a top-four finish in his first season with Miami. 

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

Veteran NFL tight ends were again expected to dominate the position’s top 12 fantasy-scoring ranks this season, but age, injuries and an ascending youth movement created a highly disparate TE1 player pool.

The 2024 NFL season’s TE1 group features five players aged 29 or older and four players aged 25 or younger, two of whom make up the position’s top three. Fantasy managers should expect the 2025 average draft position leaders to be even younger, though thankfully backed by robust and reliable usage established early in these players’ careers.

The table below ranks the top 12 tight ends by total points-per-reception fantasy points from Weeks 1-17 in 2024.

Top 12 Fantasy Tight EndsTotal Points in 2024PFF Offense Grade in 2024Total Points in 2023PFF Offense Grade in 2023
TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders247.7 (TE1)86.7N/AN/A
TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers231.9 (TE2)92.5203.2 (TE5)88.4
TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals230.3 (TE3)86.6169.1 (TE8)77.9
TE Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins203.7 (TE4)79.6112.3 (TE19)58.8
TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs195.4 (TE5)70.9219.4 (TE2)79.4
TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens173.4 (TE6)84.0135.4 (TE11)80.0
TE Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders162.0 (TE7)65.257.1 (TE41)50.7
TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions161.3 (TE8)74.5225.4 (TE1)76.3
TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers155.7 (TE9)68.072.4 (TE31)61.7
TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns148.5 (TE10)64.5201.2 (TE6)68.3
TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers145.8 (TE11)66.772.7 (TE30)65.8
TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots145.4 (TE12)70.8119.9 (TE17)69.8

Best Performer Overall: TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

