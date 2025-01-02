2024 Fantasy Football Season In Review: Quarterbacks

• QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson took the overall QB1 spot in 2024.

• QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: Daniels deserves top-two consideration entering 2025.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

The NFL remains a pass-first league, but quarterback rushing volume and efficiency played a critical role in fantasy scoring over the last two seasons.

As detailed in Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ section from “The best rushers in the 2024 NFL draft,” “[t]he last two fantasy football seasons (Weeks 1-17) produced four quarterbacks apiece who averaged more than 21.0 fantasy points per game. Five of eight quarterbacks averaged 6.0-plus [rushing] attempts per game and seven of eight averaged 3.6 or more.” The dynamic again held true this season. While high-end passing volume and efficiency also contributed to high-end production, the elite QB1 ranks were again dominated by talented dual-threat players in 2024. The article below details NFL quarterback fantasy-scoring performances in 2024.

The top-24 quarterbacks by total fantasy points among NFL quarterbacks in Weeks 1-17, 2024:

Best performer overall: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s elite dual-threat showing in his age-27 season yielded overall QB1 fantasy-scoring results. Jackson’s game-breaking rushing skills occasionally overshadow his passing ability though he is no less impressive in the latter category.