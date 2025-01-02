2024 Fantasy Football Season In Review: Quarterbacks

• QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson took the overall QB1 spot in 2024.
• QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: Daniels deserves top-two consideration entering 2025.
The NFL remains a pass-first league, but quarterback rushing volume and efficiency played a critical role in fantasy scoring over the last two seasons.
As detailed in Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ section from “The best rushers in the 2024 NFL draft,” “[t]he last two fantasy football seasons (Weeks 1-17) produced four quarterbacks apiece who averaged more than 21.0 fantasy points per game. Five of eight quarterbacks averaged 6.0-plus [rushing] attempts per game and seven of eight averaged 3.6 or more.” The dynamic again held true this season. While high-end passing volume and efficiency also contributed to high-end production, the elite QB1 ranks were again dominated by talented dual-threat players in 2024. The article below details NFL quarterback fantasy-scoring performances in 2024.
The top-24 quarterbacks by total fantasy points among NFL quarterbacks in Weeks 1-17, 2024:
|Top-24 Fantasy Quarterbacks
|Total Points in 2024
|PFF Offense Grade in 2024
|Total Points in 2023
|PFF Offense Grade in 2023
|QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
|411.4 (QB1)
|93.7
|338.2 (QB3)
|90.5
|QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
|385.0 (QB2)
|91.9
|385.6 (QB1)
|92.3
|QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
|367.8, (QB3)
|93.4
|153.2 (QB25)
|79.2
|QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
|360.6 (QB4)
|90.1
|N/A
|N/A
|QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|359.2 (QB5)
|81.7
|277.9 (QB9)
|77.2
|QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
|324.2 (QB6)
|80.3
|282.3 (QB8)
|86.5
|QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
|320.1 (QB7)
|76.6
|370.2 (QB2)
|87.4
|QB Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
|312.3 (QB8)
|86.8
|6.9 (QB63)
|66.0
|QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
|294.7 (QB9)
|74.5
|N/A
|N/A
|QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
|293.0 (QB10)
|85.8
|294.2 (QB7)
|90.3
|QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
|280.4 (QB11)
|80.7
|133.6 (QB26)
|72.4
|QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
|278.9 (QB12)
|82.9
|306.6 (QB6)
|88.1
|QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
|260.4 (QB13)
|90.5
|240.2 (QB16)
|86.1
|QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
|254.7 (QB14)
|81.8
|214.9 (QB19)
|83.5
|QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
|249.6 (QB15)
|68.5
|N/A
|N/A
|QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
|242.1 (QB16)
|77.9
|311.5 (QB5)
|84.5
|QB Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
|241.6 (QB17)
|77.7
|0.0 (T-QB71)
|QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
|226.4 (QB18)
|78.9
|259.5 (QB13)
|83.7
|QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
|222.6 (QB19)
|74.7
|254.1 (QB15)
|88.7
|QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
|192.3 (QB20)
|74.3
|154.7 (QB24)
|87.3
|QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
|188.6 (QB21)
|70.9
|274.7 (QB10)
|87.4
|QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
|187.1 (QB22)
|71.0
|N/A
|N/A
|QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
|174.4 (QB23)
|62.6
|73.7 (QB37)
|52.2
|QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
|167.6 (QB24)
|72.0
|162.2 (QB23)
|57.1
Best performer overall: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s elite dual-threat showing in his age-27 season yielded overall QB1 fantasy-scoring results. Jackson’s game-breaking rushing skills occasionally overshadow his passing ability though he is no less impressive in the latter category.