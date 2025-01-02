All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

2024 Fantasy Football Season In Review: Quarterbacks

2WE5KYK BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, JAN 20: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens defeated the Texans 34-10. (Photo by Image of Sport/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Nic Bodiford

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson took the overall QB1 spot in 2024. 

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: Daniels deserves top-two consideration entering 2025. 

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

The NFL remains a pass-first league, but quarterback rushing volume and efficiency played a critical role in fantasy scoring over the last two seasons.

As detailed in Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ section from “The best rushers in the 2024 NFL draft,” “[t]he last two fantasy football seasons (Weeks 1-17) produced four quarterbacks apiece who averaged more than 21.0 fantasy points per game. Five of eight quarterbacks averaged 6.0-plus [rushing] attempts per game and seven of eight averaged 3.6 or more.” The dynamic again held true this season. While high-end passing volume and efficiency also contributed to high-end production, the elite QB1 ranks were again dominated by talented dual-threat players in 2024. The article below details NFL quarterback fantasy-scoring performances in 2024.

The top-24 quarterbacks by total fantasy points among NFL quarterbacks in Weeks 1-17, 2024:
Top-24 Fantasy Quarterbacks Total Points in 2024 PFF Offense Grade in 2024 Total Points in 2023 PFF Offense Grade in 2023
QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens 411.4 (QB1) 93.7 338.2 (QB3) 90.5
QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills 385.0 (QB2) 91.9 385.6 (QB1) 92.3
QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals 367.8, (QB3) 93.4 153.2 (QB25) 79.2
QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders 360.6 (QB4) 90.1 N/A N/A
QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 359.2 (QB5) 81.7 277.9 (QB9) 77.2
QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions 324.2 (QB6) 80.3 282.3 (QB8) 86.5
QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles 320.1 (QB7) 76.6 370.2 (QB2) 87.4
QB Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings 312.3 (QB8) 86.8 6.9 (QB63) 66.0
QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos 294.7 (QB9) 74.5 N/A N/A
QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs 293.0 (QB10) 85.8 294.2 (QB7) 90.3
QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals 280.4 (QB11) 80.7 133.6 (QB26) 72.4
QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers 278.9 (QB12) 82.9 306.6 (QB6) 88.1
QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers 260.4 (QB13) 90.5 240.2 (QB16) 86.1
QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks 254.7 (QB14) 81.8 214.9 (QB19) 83.5
QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears 249.6 (QB15) 68.5 N/A N/A
QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers 242.1 (QB16) 77.9 311.5 (QB5) 84.5
QB Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets 241.6 (QB17) 77.7 0.0 (T-QB71)
QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans 226.4 (QB18) 78.9 259.5 (QB13) 83.7
QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams 222.6 (QB19) 74.7 254.1 (QB15) 88.7
QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons 192.3 (QB20) 74.3 154.7 (QB24) 87.3
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins 188.6 (QB21) 70.9 274.7 (QB10) 87.4
QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots 187.1 (QB22) 71.0 N/A N/A
QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts 174.4 (QB23) 62.6 73.7 (QB37) 52.2
QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers 167.6 (QB24) 72.0 162.2 (QB23) 57.1

Best performer overall: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s elite dual-threat showing in his age-27 season yielded overall QB1 fantasy-scoring results. Jackson’s game-breaking rushing skills occasionally overshadow his passing ability though he is no less impressive in the latter category.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.