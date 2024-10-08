Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 5

• Lamar Jackson is the new QB1: Jackson is averaging over 25 PPR points per game, which is something no quarterback averaged over all of 2023. Jackson hasn’t reached this mark since his 2019 MVP season.

• Derrick Henry joins the top 10 players: The Baltimore Ravens running back has averaged over 27 PPR points per game the last week while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8