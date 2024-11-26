Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 12

• Jahmyr Gibbs lands in the top five: Gibbs scored 24.9 PPR points on Sunday and has one of the most favorable schedules for running backs over the final five weeks.

• Jonnu Smith flies up the tight end rankings: A combination of better utilization mixed with more production has made Smith a safer tight end to consider.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26