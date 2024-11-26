All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 12

2W96BCK Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores on a 3-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

By Nathan Jahnke

Jahmyr Gibbs lands in the top five: Gibbs scored 24.9 PPR points on Sunday and has one of the most favorable schedules for running backs over the final five weeks.

Jonnu Smith flies up the tight end rankings: A combination of better utilization mixed with more production has made Smith a safer tight end to consider.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.