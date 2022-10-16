NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football Recap: Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins

• Mike Gesicki: 6 receptions, 69 yards, two touchdowns

• Tyreek Hill: 12 receptions, 177 yards

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

Monitor the health of the Dolphins quarterbacks: Skylar Thompson left the game in the early second quarter with a thumb injury and didn’t return.

Tua Tagovailoa missed his second straight game with a concussion.

Teddy Bridgewater passed his concussion protocols late in the week and was active as the backup. He took over when Thompson left the game.

Tagovailoa is expected to return as the starter next week.

With bye weeks in full swing, Tagovailoa could be a waiver wire target in some leagues. However, the Dolphins offense hasn’t found as much success in recent weeks compared to the beginning of the season.

Sell high on Mike Gesicki: The Dolphins tight end scored two touchdowns, but it occurred in a game without Durham Smythe.

Smythe was limited all week with a hamstring injury, but the fact that he was practicing means he will likely return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

Gesicki saw an increase in snaps and pass routes, but it wasn’t enough to reach the numbers he put up last season.

He achieved a season-high 16.7% target rate. Of course, that rate isn’t anything to get excited about, but he was able to produce those stats as the Dolphins ran 55 pass plays.

His success occurred with backup quarterbacks, but next week he will likely go back to Tagovailoa, who might not throw to him as much.

Dolphins backfield back to normal: Chase Edmonds regained the backup job, and the backfield split looked a little more how we would expect compared to recent weeks.

Edmonds had lost snaps to Myles Gaskin in the second half last week after dropping two passes.

Gaskin was a healthy inactive this week, while Salvon Ahmed was active but didn’t play on offense.

Edmonds played most of the snaps in both the two-minute drill and third downs.

Raheem Mostert still got 14 carries but gained only 49 yards.

The former 49er is a buy-low option, as the Dolphins will get healthy at quarterback with a much easier schedule .

Edmonds can be left on the waiver wire in leagues with light benches, but he seems like a safer handcuff than he did a week ago behind a running back with a history of injuries.

Dalvin Cook dominates snaps: The Vikings backfield had inched closer and closer to a running back by committee, but that changed against the Dolphins.

Cook handled a clear majority of snaps in every situation.

Alexander Mattison took only two three-play stretches in the second and third quarters, as well as a two-point conversion attempt.

Cook rarely plays as much as he did in this game and is likely to regress, but it might not be heading as much toward a two-back committee as it had before.

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.