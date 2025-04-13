Fantasy Football: RB Ollie Gordon II's 2025 NFL Draft player profile

• Ollie Gordon II’s numbers declined in 2024: He averaged over 50 fewer rushing yards per game compared to 2023.

• Gordon could score many touchdowns: His first role in the NFL will likely be a short-yardage and goal-line back, which could lead to many points in the right offense.

PFF’s fantasy football player profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, April 13

Player Performance

Ollie Gordon II started his college career in 2022 as Oklahoma State‘s third running back. Starter Dominic Richardson transferred, so Gordon was able to leap ahead of Jaden Nixon on the depth chart to be the Cowboys‘ top running back in 2023. Gordon put together an excellent season, averaging over 120 rushing yards and over 20 receiving yards per game while earning a 90.4 rushing grade. He was the top running back on our initial big board nearly a year ago.