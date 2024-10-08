All
Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 6

2Y41DN2 New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr reacts after teammate Alvin Kamara scored a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

By Nic Bodiford

• QB Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carr is a QB1 against Tampa Bay’s banged-up, inefficient pass defense.

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST vs. Cleveland Browns: Philadelphia will produce its second top-12 finish against Cleveland.

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! Leagues.

QB Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

