Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 3

• QB Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Carr leads the NFL’s most efficient offense on a per-play basis.

• Seattle Seahawks D/ST vs. Miami Dolphins: Seattle’s pass defense should take advantage of Miami’s weak offensive line and dire quarterback situation.

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! leagues.