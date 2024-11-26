Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 13

• QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts: The dual-threat rookie quarterback is a streaming QB1 against Indianapolis.

• Seattle Seahawks D/ST @ New York Jets: Seattle’s blitz-heavy post-bye approach should return a high-end fantasy point sum.

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! Leagues.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is a streaming QB1 against the Indianapolis Colts. The ascending dual-threat quarterback’s prospects are enhanced by Indianapolis’ soft run defense and explosive-play-friendly pass defense. Maye’s 71.7 PFF offense grade ranks 25th among 37 NFL quarterbacks with at least 285 offensive snaps.