Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 13

2YK90MB Foxborough, United States. 17th Nov, 2024. November 17, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs with the ball during the NFL game between Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Foxborough, MA. Anthony Nesmith/CSM/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © Anthony Nesmith/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Nic Bodiford

• QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts: The dual-threat rookie quarterback is a streaming QB1 against Indianapolis.

Seattle Seahawks D/ST @ New York Jets: Seattle’s blitz-heavy post-bye approach should return a high-end fantasy point sum.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! Leagues.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is a streaming QB1 against the Indianapolis Colts. The ascending dual-threat quarterback’s prospects are enhanced by Indianapolis’ soft run defense and explosive-play-friendly pass defense. Maye’s 71.7 PFF offense grade ranks 25th among 37 NFL quarterbacks with at least 285 offensive snaps. 

