Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 12

2Y4230C Foxborough, USA. 15th Sep, 2024. September 15, 2024; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the first half in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Mandatory Credit Eric Canha/CSM/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © Eric Canha/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Nic Bodiford

• QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals: Smith is a QB1 in this impending NFC West shootout.

Washington Commanders D/ST vs. Dallas Cowboys: Washington will have a successful defensive outing against Dallas.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! Leagues.

QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a streaming QB1 against the Arizona Cardinals thanks to his passing and rushing abilities. His prospects are enhanced by Arizona’s defensive deficiencies and pace-pushing offensive efficiencies. Smith’s 81.4 PFF offense grade ties for ninth among 38 NFL quarterbacks with at least 230 offensive snaps

