Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 12

• QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals: Smith is a QB1 in this impending NFC West shootout.

• Washington Commanders D/ST vs. Dallas Cowboys: Washington will have a successful defensive outing against Dallas.

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! Leagues.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a streaming QB1 against the Arizona Cardinals thanks to his passing and rushing abilities. His prospects are enhanced by Arizona’s defensive deficiencies and pace-pushing offensive efficiencies. Smith’s 81.4 PFF offense grade ties for ninth among 38 NFL quarterbacks with at least 230 offensive snaps.