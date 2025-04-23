Fantasy Football: Predicting the next late-round studs from the 2025 NFL Draft

Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter is this year’s Bucky Irving: His smaller stature and limited collegiate workload will push down Hunter’s NFL draft capital; however, his efficiency at Auburn shows that if he gets the opportunity to take on a larger workload in the NFL, he will shine.



More now than ever, we are seeing rookies drafted in the mid- to late-rounds make an immediate impact in the NFL and fantasy football.

The 2024 draft gave us multiple mid-late round fantasy assets with RB Bucky Irving Jr. (fourth round), RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (fifth round) and WR Jalen McMillan (third round). In the 2023 draft, we had three later-round fantasy rookie studs in Puka Nacua (fifth round), De’Von Achane (third round), and Tank Dell (third round).

Below are six players from the 2025 NFL Draft class that are likely to be overlooked in the NFL draft but should not be overlooked by fantasy managers.

Draft Projection: Fourth Round

As a patient, fluid runner, Giddens makes the running back position look so smooth and effortless. Giddens has a solid build at 6 feet and 212 pounds and showed off his athleticism when he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and posted a 39.5-inch vertical jump at the NFL combine. He was a highly consistent producer at Kansas State, averaging 102.8 rushing yards per game over his 25 collegiate starts, and he continued to show growth as an all-around player in each year of his college career.