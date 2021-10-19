 NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings

Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) signals to the sidelines against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

By Kent Weyrauch
Oct 19, 2021

Week 7 of the fantasy football season is here, as are my weekly .5-PPR superflex rankings to assist with start/sit decisions in what can often be complicated league formats. The key to winning superflex matchups is to understand the range of outcomes with weekly projections.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

We will examine these players using tiers. For example, any player in Tier 2 should be started over a player in Tier 3. Within any tier, these choices are going to be a matter of preference.

Since the quarterback pool is limited to essentially 32 starters per week, we will be breaking down the top-100 superflex options each week. Let’s get to it!

As a reminder, there are six teams on bye this week: the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.

TIER 1: THE BONAFIDE QB1S & RB1S

Name Team Position Opp Proj Pts
Patrick Mahomes KC QB @ TEN 25.0
Kyler Murray ARI QB vs HOU 24.6
Lamar Jackson BAL QB vs CIN 25.3
Jalen Hurts PHI QB @ LV 19.1
Tom Brady TB QB vs CHI 22.6
Derrick Henry TEN RB vs KC 17.2
Matthew Stafford LAR QB vs DET 23.2
Joe Burrow CIN QB @ BAL 18.3
Ryan Tannehill TEN QB vs KC 20.5
Aaron Rodgers GB QB vs WAS 21.5
Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB vs ATL 16.8
Derek Carr LV QB vs PHI 19.4

Derek Carr bounced back in a big way in the Las Vegas Raiders first game under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. One piece of information that stuck out was the dramatic increase in play-action usage.

This led to Carr posting another 300-plus passing yard and two-touchdown box score — his fourth of the season. The Raiders take on the Philadelphia Eagles at home this week: Philly has allowed 12 passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks so far this season, the eighth-highest mark in the league.

Joe Burrow is another player quietly putting together a solid season. Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are the only two players to throw two or more passing touchdowns in all six weeks thus far. The LSU product also holds the seventh-highest passing grade among all quarterbacks this season. This week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens should allow Burrow to continue his streaks.

Related content for you: NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: All league sizes & scoring types via Andrew Erickson

TIER 2: THE ELITE OPTIONS

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Expected Fantasy Points

    PFF's Fantasy Football Expected Points tool is primarily used for identifying potential over and undervalued players.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 7 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.