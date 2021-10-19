NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings

Week 7 of the fantasy football season is here, as are my weekly .5-PPR superflex rankings to assist with start/sit decisions in what can often be complicated league formats. The key to winning superflex matchups is to understand the range of outcomes with weekly projections.

We will examine these players using tiers. For example, any player in Tier 2 should be started over a player in Tier 3. Within any tier, these choices are going to be a matter of preference.

Since the quarterback pool is limited to essentially 32 starters per week, we will be breaking down the top-100 superflex options each week. Let’s get to it!

As a reminder, there are six teams on bye this week: the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.

TIER 1: THE BONAFIDE QB1S & RB1S

Name Team Position Opp Proj Pts Patrick Mahomes KC QB @ TEN 25.0 Kyler Murray ARI QB vs HOU 24.6 Lamar Jackson BAL QB vs CIN 25.3 Jalen Hurts PHI QB @ LV 19.1 Tom Brady TB QB vs CHI 22.6 Derrick Henry TEN RB vs KC 17.2 Matthew Stafford LAR QB vs DET 23.2 Joe Burrow CIN QB @ BAL 18.3 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB vs KC 20.5 Aaron Rodgers GB QB vs WAS 21.5 Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB vs ATL 16.8 Derek Carr LV QB vs PHI 19.4

Derek Carr bounced back in a big way in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ first game under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. One piece of information that stuck out was the dramatic increase in play-action usage.

The Raiders ran play action on just 10.2 % of their dropbacks under Jon Gruden. The highest rate was in Week 5 (17.5%). The lowest was Week 2 at 2.5%. League average for 2021 is 24.6%. In Week 6 with Greg Olson calling plays, the Raiders ran play action 27.6% of dropbacks. — Josh Hermsmeyer (@friscojosh) October 18, 2021

This led to Carr posting another 300-plus passing yard and two-touchdown box score — his fourth of the season. The Raiders take on the Philadelphia Eagles at home this week: Philly has allowed 12 passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks so far this season, the eighth-highest mark in the league.

Joe Burrow is another player quietly putting together a solid season. Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are the only two players to throw two or more passing touchdowns in all six weeks thus far. The LSU product also holds the seventh-highest passing grade among all quarterbacks this season. This week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens should allow Burrow to continue his streaks.

TIER 2: THE ELITE OPTIONS