NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings

Week 6 of the fantasy football season is here, as are my weekly .5-PPR superflex rankings to assist with start/sit decisions in what can often be complicated league formats. The key to winning superflex matchups is to understand the range of outcomes with weekly projections.

We will examine these players using tiers. For example, any player in Tier 2 should be started over a player in Tier 3. Within any tier, these choices are going to be a matter of preference.

Since the quarterback pool is limited to essentially 32 starters per week, we will be breaking down the top 100 superflex options each week. Let’s get to it!

As a reminder, four teams have byes this week: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

TIER 1: THE BONAFIDE QB1S & RB1S

Name Team Position Opp Proj Pts Patrick Mahomes KC QB @ WAS 25.4 Kyler Murray ARI QB @ CLE 20.8 Jalen Hurts PHI QB vs TB 18.5 Tom Brady TB QB @ PHI 23.7 Josh Allen BUF QB @ TEN 24.3 Lamar Jackson BAL QB vs LAC 25.5 Justin Herbert LAC QB @ BAL 19.3 Dak Prescott DAL QB @ NE 19.5 Aaron Rodgers GB QB @ CHI 19.5 Matthew Stafford LAR QB @ NYG 19.4 Kirk Cousins MIN QB @ CAR 16.4 Joe Burrow CIN QB @ DET 24.2 Sam Darnold CAR QB vs MIN 18.3 Derrick Henry TEN RB vs BUF 16.2 Derek Carr LV QB @ DEN 17.7 Teddy Bridgewater DEN QB vs LV 15.6

It’s time to recognize Jalen Hurts’ great start to the 2021 season.

The only two quarterbacks to score in the top 10 every week: Patrick Mahomes

Jalen Hurts — Kent Weyrauch (@KentWeyrauch) October 11, 2021

That's right — not even Tom Brady can make this claim. Hurts has been absolutely crushing it this season, and it’s time for the rankings to reflect that. Through five weeks, he has PFF’s 10th-highest offensive grade among quarterbacks. While his outstanding rushing ability provides a solid fantasy floor, Hurts has still managed the 13th-best passing grade during this stretch as well. I have him as my third-highest-ranked quarterback for Week 6.

Speaking of Brady, the man just does not slow down.

Tom Brady and Mike Evans managers how are we feeling? ????pic.twitter.com/16lPzyT2Of — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 10, 2021

Had Brady not faced Bill Belichick in Week 4, he would likely also have been top-10 every week. In the first five weeks, Brady notched three games with at least four passing touchdowns and hasn’t thrown a pick since Week 1. It’s rare for a non-rushing quarterback to dominate like this, so enjoy it while it lasts.

TIER 2: THE ELITE OPTIONS