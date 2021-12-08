 NFL Week 14 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

NFL Week 14 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) waves to fans prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Dec 8, 2021

Each week, PFF's fantasy football analysts post rankings in PPR, non-PPR and 0.5-PPR formats for the league's offensive skill positions. IDP rankings are also folded into the mix, making the PFF rankings pages the go-to resource for all your fantasy football decisions during the 2021 NFL season.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings are currently third out of 188 analysts for the 2021 season.

Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season, including some notes about players to help you make your weekly decisions.

Last Updated: 06:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7

Key

  • GM: Good matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • BM: Bad matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • DNP: Did not participate in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • LP: Limited participation in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • D: Player is doubtful to play due to injury
  • Q: Player is questionable to play due to injury
  • FA: Free agent available in at least 80% of ESPN leagues
Quarterbacks

Rank Name Team Opp Notes
1 Josh Allen BUF @TB BM
2 Kyler Murray ARZ LA BM
3 Justin Herbert LAC NYG
4 Lamar Jackson BLT @CLV BM
5 Dak Prescott DAL @WAS
6 Patrick Mahomes KC LV
7 Aaron Rodgers GB CHI
8 Tom Brady TB BUF BM
9 Taysom Hill NO @NYJ GM
10 Matthew Stafford LA @ARZ
11 Kirk Cousins MIN PIT GM
12 Joe Burrow CIN SF
13 Cam Newton CAR ATL GM
14 Russell Wilson SEA @HST
15 Derek Carr LV @KC
16 Taylor Heinicke WAS DAL
17 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @CIN FA
18 Ryan Tannehill TEN JAX GM
19 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @MIN DNP, FA
20 Teddy Bridgewater DEN DET GM, FA
21 Baker Mayfield CLV BLT
22 Zach Wilson NYJ NO BM, FA
23 Matt Ryan ATL @CAR
24 Justin Fields CHI @GB FA
25 Trevor Lawrence JAX @TEN
26 Jared Goff DET @DEN FA
27 Davis Mills HST SEA FA
28 Jake Fromm NYG @LAC FA

