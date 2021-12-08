NFL Week 14 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

Each week, PFF's fantasy football analysts post rankings in PPR, non-PPR and 0.5-PPR formats for the league's offensive skill positions. IDP rankings are also folded into the mix, making the PFF rankings pages the go-to resource for all your fantasy football decisions during the 2021 NFL season.
According to FantasyPros, my rankings are currently third out of 188 analysts for the 2021 season.
Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season, including some notes about players to help you make your weekly decisions.
Last Updated: 06:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7
Key
- GM: Good matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
- BM: Bad matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
- DNP: Did not participate in team's most recent practice due to injury
- LP: Limited participation in team's most recent practice due to injury
- D: Player is doubtful to play due to injury
- Q: Player is questionable to play due to injury
- FA: Free agent available in at least 80% of ESPN leagues
Quarterbacks
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Notes
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|@TB
|BM
|2
|Kyler Murray
|ARZ
|LA
|BM
|3
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|NYG
|4
|Lamar Jackson
|BLT
|@CLV
|BM
|5
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|@WAS
|6
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|LV
|7
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|CHI
|8
|Tom Brady
|TB
|BUF
|BM
|9
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|@NYJ
|GM
|10
|Matthew Stafford
|LA
|@ARZ
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|PIT
|GM
|12
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|SF
|13
|Cam Newton
|CAR
|ATL
|GM
|14
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|@HST
|15
|Derek Carr
|LV
|@KC
|16
|Taylor Heinicke
|WAS
|DAL
|17
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|@CIN
|FA
|18
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|JAX
|GM
|19
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|@MIN
|DNP, FA
|20
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|DET
|GM, FA
|21
|Baker Mayfield
|CLV
|BLT
|22
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|NO
|BM, FA
|23
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|@CAR
|24
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|@GB
|FA
|25
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|@TEN
|26
|Jared Goff
|DET
|@DEN
|FA
|27
|Davis Mills
|HST
|SEA
|FA
|28
|Jake Fromm
|NYG
|@LAC
|FA
