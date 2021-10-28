Fantasy Football: Late NFL Week 8 waiver wire targets

The waiver period ahead of NFL Week 8 has come and gone in most fantasy football leagues, but there's still time to improve your fantasy roster for this week and the rest of the season.

Here are 25 potential free agents to consider adding to your fantasy football teams. For skill players, I’m looking at the best options to pick up to help for the rest of the year. For kickers and team defenses, I’m looking at those that can be picked up to help for this week. The players are grouped based on the percentage of leagues in which they are available at ESPN.

Available in over 50% of leagues at ESPN

Lance's 0.74 fantasy points per dropback still ranks first among quarterbacks who have dropped back at least 50 times this season. He didn’t get the start this past week, but Jimmy Garoppolo earned a season-low PFF game grade while the 49ers sunk to 2-4. He has top-five fantasy potential once he becomes a starter.

Boston Scott is the better waiver target for Week 8, but Gainwell has the most potential for the rest of the season. Several talented rookie running backs peaked in the second half of the 2020 season, and Gainwell could follow suit. He is the Eagles' highest-graded running back so far this season.

With Miles Sanders likely out for at least a week, he should receive more opportunities. Scott might be best suited to take advantage of the Lions‘ defense, but if Gainwell plays well, he should earn more playing time.

The Ravens' rookie receiver should have been added last week after tying for the team lead in targets. Last week, Baltimore basically threw to only three players when the game was close, and Bateman was one of them. He tied for the team lead in receiving yards with 80 and caught three of the five passes thrown his way.

It’s not a given that he will continue to see this much playing time and as many targets once Sammy Watkins returns, but he has too much upside to leave on the waiver wire.

Arnold has spent four weeks with the Jaguars; his first game with the team came just days after joining the squad, and last week the team had a bye. In the two weeks he got to play with a full week's practice, he ranked in the top-10 among tight ends in targets and has been in the top half of tight ends in routes run, receptions and yards.

Arnold should only get better with more time with Trevor Lawrence, making him a potential starting fantasy tight end over the rest of the season.

Joseph ranks eighth among kickers in fantasy points so far this season. The Vikings face a Cowboys defense that has graded below average this year.