 Fantasy Football: Late NFL Week 8 waiver wire targets | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: Late NFL Week 8 waiver wire targets

Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) throws during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Oct 28, 2021

The waiver period ahead of NFL Week 8 has come and gone in most fantasy football leagues, but there's still time to improve your fantasy roster for this week and the rest of the season.

Here are 25 potential free agents to consider adding to your fantasy football teams. For skill players, I’m looking at the best options to pick up to help for the rest of the year. For kickers and team defenses, I’m looking at those that can be picked up to help for this week. The players are grouped based on the percentage of leagues in which they are available at ESPN.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Available in over 50% of leagues at ESPN

QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Lance's 0.74 fantasy points per dropback still ranks first among quarterbacks who have dropped back at least 50 times this season. He didn’t get the start this past week, but Jimmy Garoppolo earned a season-low PFF game grade while the 49ers sunk to 2-4. He has top-five fantasy potential once he becomes a starter.

RB Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

Boston Scott is the better waiver target for Week 8, but Gainwell has the most potential for the rest of the season. Several talented rookie running backs peaked in the second half of the 2020 season, and Gainwell could follow suit. He is the Eagles' highest-graded running back so far this season.

With Miles Sanders likely out for at least a week, he should receive more opportunities. Scott might be best suited to take advantage of the Lions‘ defense, but if Gainwell plays well, he should earn more playing time.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens' rookie receiver should have been added last week after tying for the team lead in targets. Last week, Baltimore basically threw to only three players when the game was close, and Bateman was one of them. He tied for the team lead in receiving yards with 80 and caught three of the five passes thrown his way.

It’s not a given that he will continue to see this much playing time and as many targets once Sammy Watkins returns, but he has too much upside to leave on the waiver wire.

TE Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars

Arnold has spent four weeks with the Jaguars; his first game with the team came just days after joining the squad, and last week the team had a bye. In the two weeks he got to play with a full week's practice, he ranked in the top-10 among tight ends in targets and has been in the top half of tight ends in routes run, receptions and yards.

Arnold should only get better with more time with Trevor Lawrence, making him a potential starting fantasy tight end over the rest of the season.

K Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings

Joseph ranks eighth among kickers in fantasy points so far this season. The Vikings face a Cowboys defense that has graded below average this year.

Sign up to be the first to beta test PFF’s new prototype mobile app!

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Expected Fantasy Points

    PFF's Fantasy Football Expected Points tool is primarily used for identifying potential over and undervalued players.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 8 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.