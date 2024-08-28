Introducing The NEW PFF+ Live Draft Assistant

FEATURES

Stop showing up unprepared. Use PFF's AI-powered Live Draft Assistant to win the draft and dominate your 2024 fantasy football league.

Push your way to the playoffs by drafting in real time with PFF. Once you sync your Sleeper, ESPN or Yahoo! fantasy league, you can get real-time pick suggestions, availability predictions and more!

Let PFF do the hard work for you. Sign up for a FREE PFF account and follow the on-screen instructions to sync your fantasy league.

Once your league has been synced, you can prepare for your draft using a suite of fantasy tools powered by PFF-exclusive data and insights. You can check out Nathan Jahnke's industry-leading fantasy rankings, print draft cheat sheets and even practice one or two drafts in our fantasy mock draft simulator.

Zero RB? Late-round QB? QB-WR/TE stacking? No problem. Our Live Draft Assistant allows you to input different strategies so you can win the draft no matter the approach.

Select the teams you think your opponents will favor or avoid. Are you in a league with a New York Giants fan who just can't stomach drafting Cowboys players? A New England fan who will draft Patriots players at all costs? The live draft assistant allows you to pre-load their preferences so you can get ahead of the game.

Live updates tailored to your fantasy draft in real-time. By analyzing your opponents' teams and league ADPs, our cheat sheets also forecast the availability of next-round picks, giving you a crucial edge in your draft strategy.



It's like having one of the fantasy industry's best analysts in the room with you. You'll get advice on who to pick and explanations on why you should pick them, as well as your league's ADP values and predictions on next-round availability.

Depending on the draft, fantasy managers will need different types of players for different situations. Simply use the filter to see our fantasy experts' projected breakout players, projected busts, value picks based on ADP, projected sleeper picks and injury history.

You get a comprehensive analysis of your team, with PFF grades for every pick.

Don't just play fantasy football. Master it.

With PFF's LIVE DRAFT ASSISTANT, you're not just preparing for a draft — you're preparing for a championship.