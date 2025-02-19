Fantasy Football: Identifying potential QB1s for 2025

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

As detailed in “Examining the framework of the 2024 QB1s,” player talent factors heavily into QB1 scoring through passing volume, rushing volume, per-play efficiency and surrounding talent. Offensive schemes involving play-action passing and/or motion are also highly correlated.

The article below details four NFL quarterbacks who should treated as strong 2025 QB1 candidates.

As detailed in QB/DEF streamers for Week 11, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s pre-Week 5-bye play was hampered by a recurring high-ankle sprain. He earned just a 56.3 PFF passing grade and a 49.9 PFF rushing grade during that span. Herbert’s Weeks 6-Super Bowl LIX data reveals a top-six passer and a capable low-end QB1 rusher who should be targeted in 2025 drafts as a locked-in QB1. Los Angeles’ front office will likely upgrade Herbert’s pass protection and receiving corps via the 2025 NFL draft. His 91.2 PFF offense grade ranks fourth among 39 NFL quarterbacks with at least 385 offensive snaps.

The table below ranks in parentheses:

Herbert’s passing data among 41 NFL quarterbacks with at least 110 dropbacks in Weeks 6-Super Bowl LIX.

among 41 NFL quarterbacks with at least 110 dropbacks in Weeks 6-Super Bowl LIX. Herbert’s play-action passing data among 37 NFL quarterbacks with at least 39 play-action dropbacks in Weeks 6-Super Bowl LIX.

among 37 NFL quarterbacks with at least 39 play-action dropbacks in Weeks 6-Super Bowl LIX. Herbert’s centerfield passing data among NFL quarterbacks in Weeks 6-Super Bowl LIX.

among NFL quarterbacks in Weeks 6-Super Bowl LIX. Herbert’s pressure-to-sack data among 34 NFL quarterbacks with at least 90 pressured dropbacks in Weeks 6-Super Bowl LIX.

among 34 NFL quarterbacks with at least 90 pressured dropbacks in Weeks 6-Super Bowl LIX. Herbert’s passing data via unpressured dropbacks among 41 NFL quarterbacks with at least 65 unpressured dropbacks in Weeks 6-Super Bowl LIX.

NFL QB Passing Justin Herbert PFF Passing Grade 92.0 (No. 3) Pass Att. 445 (No. 6) Pass Touchdowns 19 (T-No. 12) Big-Time Throw Rate 6.3% (No. 7) Turnover-Worthy Play Rate 2.0% (No. 10) Yards/Pass Att. 7.9 (No. 6) Past-The-Sticks Throwing Rate 44.7 (No. 7) PFF Play-Action Passing Grade 95.6 (No. 1) Play-Action Pass Att. 150 (No. 2) Centerfield Pass Att. 67 (T-No. 5) Pressure-To-Sack Rate 33.8% (No. 16) PFF Passing Grade via Unpressured Dropbacks 93.4 (No. 3)

Herbert impressively pairs top-six passing volume and efficiency metrics while maintaining the requisite scrambling, open-field and green zone rushing volume to produce high-end weekly outcomes.