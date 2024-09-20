Fire & Ice: Top starts, sits and sleepers in fantasy football for Week 3

• It's time for Joe Burrow to break out of his slump: Burrow has not lived up to his draft cost, but fantasy managers should be rewarded big time in Week 3 in a fantastic matchup. No defense has allowed more passing touchdowns, passing yards, or fantasy points to quarterbacks than the Washington Commanders over the last two seasons.

• Don't play Justin Fields this week: This game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers should be a low-scoring affair. Both coaching staffs have the same mindset — run the ball, don’t risk turnovers and play great defense. The Steelers have scored one single touchdown this season, and I don’t expect their offense to awaken against the Chargers stingy defense.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

Are you struggling to set your fantasy lineups? Maybe I can help… Below you can find my top fire (boom) and ice (bust) players at each position for Week 3. I also include my sleeper of the week at each position in case you are in a deeper league or in need of a replacement for an ice player.

Don’t miss my Fire & Ice chart at the bottom of this page. There, I have listed out all of my fire, good, sleeper and ice plays for Week 3 of the 2024 fantasy football season.

Quarterbacks

Fire QB Start of the Week: Joe Burrow (vs. WAS)