2024 Fantasy Football Season in Review: Running backs

• RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs is the NFL’s best dual-threat running back.
• RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: Brown fulfilled his potential in 2024 after working his way into an RB1 role.
The top 36 fantasy football running backs by average draft position entering the 2024 NFL season featured proven yet aging veterans, many of whom were playing for new teams, surrounded by talented youngsters stuck in inefficient offenses and/or crowded backfields.
The year-end results make a strong case for talent being the most critical factor for success, though a given player’s overall offensive situation remained relevant. The article below details the 2024 NFL season’s results while providing fantasy managers with actionable information for the 2025 NFL season.
The table below ranks the top 36 running backs by total points-per-reception fantasy points among NFL running backs in Weeks 1-17.
|RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
|355.3 (RB1)
|85.4
|199.5 (RB16)
|67.8
|RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
|316.9 (RB2)
|86.1
|233.1 (RB8)
|75.2
|RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
|310.4 (RB3)
|92.0
|220.2 (RB12)
|69.1
|RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
|360.3 (RB4)
|93.6
|225.4 (RB10)
|88.5
|RB De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
|281.8 (RB5)
|81.4
|177.6 (RB24)
|92.8
|RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
|281.5 (RB6)
|91.3
|181.1 (RB23)
|66.0
|RB Kyren Williams, Las Angeles Rams
|272.1 (RB7)
|69.0
|255.0 (RB5)
|80.8
|RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
|265.3 (RB8)
|73.7
|233.0 (RB9)
|74.1
|RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills
|257.9 (RB9)
|82.6
|224.5 (RB11)
|74.9
|RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
|255.0 (RB10)
|75.7
|47.2 (RB63)
|68.7
|RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
|253.8 (RB11)
|90.4
|171.1 (RB28)
|85.8
|RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
|241.6 (RB12)
|75.9
|171.3 (RB26)
|78.2
|RB Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
|236.7 (RB13)
|75.7
|242.3 (RB7)
|69.2
|RB Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings
|229.1 (RB14)
|74.8
|115.8 (RB41)
|71.5
|RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|228 (RB15)
|90.0
|N/A
|N/A
|RB Breece Hall, New York Jets
|222.7 (RB16)
|60.7
|261.5 (RB4)
|78.7
|RB David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
|221.8 (RB17)
|85.5
|197.2 (RB18)
|80.5
|RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
|219.7 (RB18)
|54.8
|128.8 (RB37)
|69.4
|RB D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
|202.0 (RB19)
|61.9
|199.3 (RB17)
|67.2
|RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|199.6 (RB20)
|74.9
|254.6 (RB6)
|69.6
|RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
|194.5 (RB21)
|69.9
|206.0 (T-RB14)
|74.1
|RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
|189.0 (RB22)
|77.5
|171.2 (RB27)
|73.6
|RB Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys
|181.4 (RB23)
|72.1
|78.5 (RB55)
|64.4
|RB J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers
|181.3 (RB24)
|67.7
|11.7 (RB106)
|53.4
|RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
|181.2 (RB25)
|88.4
|190.3 (RB19)
|81.6
|RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
|177.8 (RB26)
|77.8
|98.1 (RB47)
|69.2
|RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
|175.9 (RB27)
|69.6
|145.7 (RB33)
|71.3
|RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
|173.7 (RB28)
|58.2
|N/A
|N/A
|RB Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders
|157.2 (RB29)
|72.9
|187.6 (RB21)
|75.6
|RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
|155.4 (RB30)
|73.5
|117 (RB40)
|68.8
|RB Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
|147.1 (RB31)
|60.1
|158.7 (RB31)
|62.3
|RB Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
|134.0 (RB32)
|71.2
|206 (T-RB14)
|69.0
|RB Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders
|130.3 (RB33)
|61.3
|129.3 (RB36)
|62.1
|RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
|127.1 (T-RB34)
|77.8
|103.7 (RB45)
|71.1
|RB Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders
|127.1 (T-RB34)
|64.9
|173.5 (RB25
|61.3
|RB Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders
|125.2 (RB36)
|68.3
|39.3 (RB70)
|56.4
Best Performer Overall: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions