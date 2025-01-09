All
2024 Fantasy Football Season in Review: Running backs

2YXH225 Detroit, United States. 15th Dec, 2024. DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 15: Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (26) finds a big hole to run during the game between Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions on December 15, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI (Photo by Allan Dranberg/CSM/Sipa USA) (Credit Image: © Allan Dranberg/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Nic Bodiford

• RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs is the NFL’s best dual-threat running back.

• RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: Brown fulfilled his potential in 2024 after working his way into an RB1 role.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

The top 36 fantasy football running backs by average draft position entering the 2024 NFL season featured proven yet aging veterans, many of whom were playing for new teams, surrounded by talented youngsters stuck in inefficient offenses and/or crowded backfields.

The year-end results make a strong case for talent being the most critical factor for success, though a given player’s overall offensive situation remained relevant. The article below details the 2024 NFL season’s results while providing fantasy managers with actionable information for the 2025 NFL season. 

The table below ranks the top 36 running backs by total points-per-reception fantasy points among NFL running backs in Weeks 1-17.

Top 24 Fantasy Tight EndTotal Points in 2024PFF Offense Grade in 2024Total Points in 2023PFF Offense Grade in 2023
RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles355.3 (RB1)85.4199.5 (RB16)67.8
RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions316.9 (RB2)86.1233.1 (RB8)75.2
RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons310.4 (RB3)92.0220.2 (RB12)69.1
RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens360.3 (RB4)93.6225.4 (RB10)88.5
RB De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins281.8 (RB5)81.4177.6 (RB24)92.8
RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers281.5 (RB6)91.3181.1 (RB23)66.0
RB Kyren Williams, Las Angeles Rams272.1 (RB7)69.0255.0 (RB5)80.8
RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints265.3 (RB8)73.7233.0 (RB9)74.1
RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills257.9 (RB9)82.6224.5 (RB11)74.9
RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals255.0 (RB10)75.747.2 (RB63)68.7
RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals253.8 (RB11)90.4171.1 (RB28)85.8
RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers241.6 (RB12)75.9171.3 (RB26)78.2
RB Joe Mixon, Houston Texans236.7 (RB13)75.7242.3 (RB7)69.2
RB Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings229.1 (RB14)74.8115.8 (RB41)71.5
RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers228 (RB15)90.0N/AN/A
RB Breece Hall, New York Jets222.7 (RB16)60.7261.5 (RB4)78.7
RB David Montgomery, Detroit Lions221.8 (RB17)85.5197.2 (RB18)80.5
RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts219.7 (RB18)54.8128.8 (RB37)69.4
RB D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears202.0 (RB19)61.9199.3 (RB17)67.2
RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers199.6 (RB20)74.9254.6 (RB6)69.6
RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans194.5 (RB21)69.9206.0 (T-RB14)74.1
RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers189.0 (RB22)77.5171.2 (RB27)73.6
RB Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys181.4 (RB23)72.178.5 (RB55)64.4
RB J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers181.3 (RB24)67.711.7 (RB106)53.4
RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks181.2 (RB25)88.4190.3 (RB19)81.6
RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks177.8 (RB26)77.898.1 (RB47)69.2
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots175.9 (RB27)69.6145.7 (RB33)71.3
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants173.7 (RB28)58.2N/AN/A
RB Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders157.2 (RB29)72.9187.6 (RB21)75.6
RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs155.4 (RB30)73.5117 (RB40)68.8
RB Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos147.1 (RB31)60.1158.7 (RB31)62.3
RB Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns134.0 (RB32)71.2206 (T-RB14)69.0
RB Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders130.3 (RB33)61.3129.3 (RB36)62.1
RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens127.1 (T-RB34)77.8103.7 (RB45)71.1
RB Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders127.1 (T-RB34)64.9173.5 (RB2561.3
RB Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders125.2 (RB36)68.339.3 (RB70)56.4

Best Performer Overall: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

