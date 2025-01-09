2024 Fantasy Football Season in Review: Running backs

• RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs is the NFL’s best dual-threat running back.

• RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: Brown fulfilled his potential in 2024 after working his way into an RB1 role.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The top 36 fantasy football running backs by average draft position entering the 2024 NFL season featured proven yet aging veterans, many of whom were playing for new teams, surrounded by talented youngsters stuck in inefficient offenses and/or crowded backfields.

The year-end results make a strong case for talent being the most critical factor for success, though a given player’s overall offensive situation remained relevant. The article below details the 2024 NFL season’s results while providing fantasy managers with actionable information for the 2025 NFL season.

The table below ranks the top 36 running backs by total points-per-reception fantasy points among NFL running backs in Weeks 1-17.

Top 24 Fantasy Tight End Total Points in 2024 PFF Offense Grade in 2024 Total Points in 2023 PFF Offense Grade in 2023 RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles 355.3 (RB1) 85.4 199.5 (RB16) 67.8 RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions 316.9 (RB2) 86.1 233.1 (RB8) 75.2 RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons 310.4 (RB3) 92.0 220.2 (RB12) 69.1 RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens 360.3 (RB4) 93.6 225.4 (RB10) 88.5 RB De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins 281.8 (RB5) 81.4 177.6 (RB24) 92.8 RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers 281.5 (RB6) 91.3 181.1 (RB23) 66.0 RB Kyren Williams, Las Angeles Rams 272.1 (RB7) 69.0 255.0 (RB5) 80.8 RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints 265.3 (RB8) 73.7 233.0 (RB9) 74.1 RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills 257.9 (RB9) 82.6 224.5 (RB11) 74.9 RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals 255.0 (RB10) 75.7 47.2 (RB63) 68.7 RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals 253.8 (RB11) 90.4 171.1 (RB28) 85.8 RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers 241.6 (RB12) 75.9 171.3 (RB26) 78.2 RB Joe Mixon, Houston Texans 236.7 (RB13) 75.7 242.3 (RB7) 69.2 RB Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings 229.1 (RB14) 74.8 115.8 (RB41) 71.5 RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 228 (RB15) 90.0 N/A N/A RB Breece Hall, New York Jets 222.7 (RB16) 60.7 261.5 (RB4) 78.7 RB David Montgomery, Detroit Lions 221.8 (RB17) 85.5 197.2 (RB18) 80.5 RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts 219.7 (RB18) 54.8 128.8 (RB37) 69.4 RB D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears 202.0 (RB19) 61.9 199.3 (RB17) 67.2 RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 199.6 (RB20) 74.9 254.6 (RB6) 69.6 RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans 194.5 (RB21) 69.9 206.0 (T-RB14) 74.1 RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers 189.0 (RB22) 77.5 171.2 (RB27) 73.6 RB Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys 181.4 (RB23) 72.1 78.5 (RB55) 64.4 RB J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers 181.3 (RB24) 67.7 11.7 (RB106) 53.4 RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks 181.2 (RB25) 88.4 190.3 (RB19) 81.6 RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks 177.8 (RB26) 77.8 98.1 (RB47) 69.2 RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots 175.9 (RB27) 69.6 145.7 (RB33) 71.3 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants 173.7 (RB28) 58.2 N/A N/A RB Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders 157.2 (RB29) 72.9 187.6 (RB21) 75.6 RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs 155.4 (RB30) 73.5 117 (RB40) 68.8 RB Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos 147.1 (RB31) 60.1 158.7 (RB31) 62.3 RB Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns 134.0 (RB32) 71.2 206 (T-RB14) 69.0 RB Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders 130.3 (RB33) 61.3 129.3 (RB36) 62.1 RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens 127.1 (T-RB34) 77.8 103.7 (RB45) 71.1 RB Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders 127.1 (T-RB34) 64.9 173.5 (RB25 61.3 RB Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders 125.2 (RB36) 68.3 39.3 (RB70) 56.4

Best Performer Overall: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions