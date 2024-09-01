All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 10-team leagues: Picks 8-10

2T1X9RR Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) throws the ball hard agains the wall to celebrate his touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 15 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

By Nathan Jahnke

• Hope an elite wide receiver falls: Three to four running backs will be selected in the first round. Ideally, they are picked earlier, allowing wide receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown to fall.

• Create a balanced team: Anyone picking at the end of the first round will have the opportunity to build a strong team without creating a significant weakness at any position.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated reading time: 13 minutes

The Perfect Draft series integrates current ADPs from both expert and casual drafts to identify the best available picks at each selection. This draft strategy is tailored for 10-team PPR leagues, specifically for those picking eighth, ninth or 10th.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Round 1, Picks 8-10: Draft a running back or wide receiver

By consensus ADP, Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson are both top-six selections, which is a little too high when Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown are available. They are much safer bets in the first round. Even if the top five wide receivers are gone, picking A.J. Brown is a relatively safe pick in this range.

Top Target: Justin Jefferson (Player Profile)

Jefferson has been the most talented wide receiver in the league for the past few seasons, but he’s falling to the back half of the first round due to the Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterback change. Jefferson averaged 21.8 PPR points per game last season with Kirk Cousins and 18.6 without him. Ideally, Minnesota's quarterback play will be a little better with Sam Darnold than it was with the backups last year.

Possible Targets: A.J. BrownJonathan TaylorPuka NacuaJahmyr GibbsGarrett Wilson

Round 2, Picks 11-13: Draft a running back or wide receiver

This is the first of many options someone will have in this range. It’s too early for a quarterback or tight end. There may be value at wide receiver, particularly if Puka Nacua falls, but more often than not, the best player available here is a running back. Only three or four will get selected in the first round, leaving at least one top-five option available for this pick.

Top Target: Jahmyr Gibbs (Player Profile)

Gibbs consistently excelled in ideal situations. On perfectly blocked plays, when he could follow his intended point of attack and against seven or fewer men in the box, he ranked between the 95th and 99th percentile in PFF rushing grade. He finished eighth in PPR points last season. It’s hard for him to reach the Christian McCaffrey level without more rushing attempts per game, but there is reason to believe his fantasy points can improve with either more touches, improved production in the receiving game and/or the offensive line helping him even more than before.

Possible Targets: Puka NacuaGarrett WilsonDavante AdamsDerrick HenrySaquon Barkley

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $11.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.