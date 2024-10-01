Fantasy Football: Boom and bust performances to consider ahead of Week 5

• Justin Fields has established himself as a fantasy asset: Fields' fantasy managers enjoyed 31.9 points from him in Week 4, and if the Steelers' offense can keep up this level of efficiency, he should be in most starting lineups.

• Kyle Pitts puts up a goose egg: Pitts was targeted three times in Week 4, only one of which was deemed catchable. And the tight end dropped it.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

BOOMS

What a day it was for Justin Fields‘ fantasy managers, who enjoyed 31.9 points from the Steelers' starting quarterback in Week 4.

It was a tale of two halves for Fields. He completed only 10 passes for 120 yards and recorded three rushes for 14 yards in the first half. However, Fields turned it on in the second half, completing 12 passes for 192 yards, two big-time throws and a touchdown. On the ground, he racked up 41 yards and two scores on his way to a 74.2 PFF rushing grade for the half.

If the Steelers' offense can keep up this level of efficiency, Justin Fields should be in most fantasy starting lineups.

Going Forward: Mid-tier QB1/Elite bench QB

It has been an amazing start to the season for Alvin Kamara managers. Kamara was drafted as the RB17 heading into the season, and after four weeks, he is the PPR RB1.

In Week 4 against the Falcons, Kamara logged 24.1 PPR points with 77 yards, a touchdown, three forced missed tackles and three rushes of 10-plus yards. He also added nine receptions for 42 yards. That was all with Taysom Hill stealing goal-line carries and vulturing two touchdowns.

Kamara is spearheading the Saints' offensive attack, and he has been used as a true bell-cow back thus far, with 80 attempts already this season (tied for the second most in the NFL). On top of that, he ranks second in receptions on the Saints (17) — behind only Chris Olave.

Going Forward: High-end RB1

Derrick Henry put on a show on Sunday Night Football, logging 35.9 PPR points from 199 rushing yards and two scores.

With back-to-back 30-plus-point performances for Henry, the Baltimore offense is clicking. The veteran took 25 carries against the Cowboys in Week 3 and 24 against the Bills this past week. We're only two weeks removed from fantasy managers losing their minds after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, “We didn't bring Derrick in here to be the guy that gets the ball 30 times a game,” but most fantasy managers are likely OK with Henry getting only 25-28 touches a game.

Look away Derrick Henry managers 🫣 pic.twitter.com/zCXxKB4Nzt — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) September 9, 2024

The sky is the limit for Henry and the Baltimore offense right now.

Going Forward: Usage-dependent high-end RB1

BUSTS

Wilson notched 7.1 PPR points in Week 4, but to his credit, it was a rainy, windy day in New Jersey and the Jets' passing game was rough. However, Wilson is averaging just 10.1 points per game and is the current WR36 on the season, after an ADP of WR7. Meanwhile, Allen Lazard is the current WR16 on the season and was drafted at a WR99 value.

Wilson still has the second-highest threat rate (how often a player is targeted on routes) on the team, trailing only running back Breece Hall. Once Wilson and quarterback Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, sparks will fly for Wilson's fantasy managers.

Temperature Check: Disappointed, but optimistic

It was a day to forget for Kyle Pitts and his fantasy managers. Pitts was targeted three times in Week 4, only one of which was deemed catchable. And the tight end dropped it. Pitts finished with zero fantasy points for the week.

Pitts now has a 14.9% threat rate (how often a player is targeted on routes), which is a career-low figure heading into Week 5. He also ranks 39th out of 53 tight ends in PFF overall grade (53.9). I am taking Pitts out of all starting lineups until further notice.

Temperature Check: Close to dropping

Hall put up only 3.8 PPR points and four rushing yards on 10 carries in Week 4. The concerning part is that rookie running back Braelon Allen had eight rushing attempts and has been seeing more work with each passing week.

Allen ended Week 4 with an 81.5 PFF rushing grade, while Hall finished with a 50.3 mark. Simply put, Allen was the better back this past week, and the Jets rode the hotter hand later in the game. Still, there's no reason to panic about Hall. This week was a disappointing performance, in a game where the run should have been favored due to the weather, but Hall still carries fantasy firepower.

Temperature Check: Still a high-end RB1