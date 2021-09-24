Fantasy News & Analysis

Fantasy Football: Best and worst DFS targets in Week 3

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

By Sosa Kremenjas
Sep 24, 2021

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season is upon us. This gives us a perfect opportunity to re-evaluate our DFS options and usage rates heading into the next round of games. Based on opportunities, performance, value and strength of opponent, we can project the best and worst plays at every position for this week's games.

Quarterback

Best: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
DK: $5,200 | FD: $6,500

Fields did not play well in Week 2, but there is optimism this week may look different. A full week of practice with the first-team starters may help, but Fields’ production will likely come down to what he can do with his legs. While the Cleveland Browns haven’t allowed many rushing yards to quarterbacks, they’ve been beaten for two rushing touchdowns by the position and rank in the top-three in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks.

Worst: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
DK: $8,200 | FD: $8,700

Benching Mahomes is advice you will rarely see in the fantasy football realm, but this isn’t fantasy football. And if we’re looking to allocate our salary wisely, it may be wise to search for easier matchups than Mahomes’ in Week 3. The Los Angeles Chargers are an elite defense that produces in nearly every major statistical passing category. Not to mention, they just held Dak Prescott — another elite quarterback — to an 8.5-fantasy points performance (QB28).

Running Back

Best: Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
DK: $7,200 | FD: $7,000

Ekeler is typically a good play in DFS formats because he can contribute as both a rusher and a receiver. In fact, he currently leads the Chargers’ backfield in both areas, with a 50% rushing share and a 10.6% target share. The fantasy football production isn’t lagging, either, with his current RB1 ranking as the RB10 on the season. This week is a great opportunity for the trend to continue as the Chiefs are one of the worst defenses at containing running backs.

Nearly all of their fantasy points (28.1) per game allowed to the position has come from the ground game. There is a really strong floor for Ekeler in this game, though he also has the receiving upside necessary to four or five times his value as a high-leverage yet maybe chalky play.

