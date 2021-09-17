Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: Best and worst DFS targets in Week 2

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes the ball against the Washington Football Teamat FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

By Sosa Kremenjas
Sep 17, 2021

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is upon us. This gives us a perfect opportunity to re-evaluate our DFS options and usage rates heading into the next round of games. Based on opportunities, performance, value and strength of opponent, we can project the best and worst plays at every position for this week's games.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Quarterback

Best: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

DK: $6,700 | FD: $7,600

Herbert’s real-life performance eclipsed his fantasy football output in Week 1, as he totaled only 16.4 points. Of course, he faced arguably the best defense in football and gets a significantly easier task this week with the Dallas Cowboys. This is the same defense that allowed Tom Brady to have a QB4 finish in Week 1 and just lost its best player in Demarcus Lawrence to an injury.

Worst: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

DK: $5,600 | FD: $6,700

Ryan’s Week 2 opponent grades out as the third-toughest matchup of the week, according to PFF’s strength of schedule metric (SoS). That is obviously not great news for a player who finished 31st in quarterback scoring in Week 1 with a measly 7.4 points.

But Ryan wasn't the only one at fault. The offensive line in front of him provided lackluster protection for him in the pocket, allowing 23 pressures and three sacks in Week 1. Their task doesn’t get any easier this week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and arguably the best defensive line in football next on the slate.

Running Back

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Know tomorrow, today. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Expected Fantasy Points

    PFF's Fantasy Football Expected Points tool is primarily used for identifying potential over and undervalued players.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 2 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.