Fantasy Football: Best and worst DFS targets in Week 2

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is upon us. This gives us a perfect opportunity to re-evaluate our DFS options and usage rates heading into the next round of games. Based on opportunities, performance, value and strength of opponent, we can project the best and worst plays at every position for this week's games.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Quarterback

DK: $6,700 | FD: $7,600

Herbert’s real-life performance eclipsed his fantasy football output in Week 1, as he totaled only 16.4 points. Of course, he faced arguably the best defense in football and gets a significantly easier task this week with the Dallas Cowboys. This is the same defense that allowed Tom Brady to have a QB4 finish in Week 1 and just lost its best player in Demarcus Lawrence to an injury.

DK: $5,600 | FD: $6,700

Ryan’s Week 2 opponent grades out as the third-toughest matchup of the week, according to PFF’s strength of schedule metric (SoS). That is obviously not great news for a player who finished 31st in quarterback scoring in Week 1 with a measly 7.4 points.

But Ryan wasn't the only one at fault. The offensive line in front of him provided lackluster protection for him in the pocket, allowing 23 pressures and three sacks in Week 1. Their task doesn’t get any easier this week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and arguably the best defensive line in football next on the slate.

Running Back