Fantasy Football: Best and worst DFS targets in Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL DFS slate will feature Cam Newton‘s return as the Carolina Panthers‘ starting quarterback and a potential tournament-winning play in the form of Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon.

Let’s dive into the best and worst Week 11 DFS plays at every position, based on matchup, opportunity, salary and roster projections.

Quarterback

DK: $5,100 | FD: $7,500

Newton was jobless a week ago, but he is now trending toward starting for the Panthers on Sunday.

Matt Rhule announced that it is trending toward Cam Newton getting the start on Sunday vs Washington pic.twitter.com/qxAKmp0pDM — PFF (@PFF) November 17, 2021

Starting a player after just one week of practice may seem like lunacy, but Newton is a different DFS and fantasy football animal. He scored 11.7 fantasy points on just eight snaps in Week 10. He is a player who has had multiple QB1 finishes in the past and has the rushing upside, along with a strong floor, to produce right away.

His matchup against the Washington Football Team is a juicy one — no team has allowed more fantasy points to the position. In addition to ranking 26th in rushing yards allowed, Washington also ranks 14th in rushing touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks. The best part is that Newton has just a 2.9-3.7% projected rostership, according to PFF’s roster projections.

DK: $6,800 | FD: $7,700

I had Hurts listed as the worst play last week, and he came away with a below-average performance. This week doesn’t get much easier, as theNew Orleans Saints are up next.

New Orleans has allowed just 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns to quarterbacks this season and ranks seventh in expected points added (EPA) allowed per play. The Saints also happen to rank third in PFF’s defensive grades.

Hurts is always a high-floor play, but he’s a strong fade this week due to a tough matchup.