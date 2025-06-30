All
2025 fantasy football rankings

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot: Chase was the top fantasy scorer among wide receivers in 2024, making him the safest and most reliable pick at the top of 2025 fantasy football drafts.
  • Bijan Robinson leads the running backs: Saquon Barkley led all running backs in fantasy points in 2024, but Bijan Robinson offered more week-to-week consistency.
Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

With the 2025 NFL season fast approaching, it's the perfect time to prep for your fantasy football drafts using the most accurate single-quarterback, redraft PPR rankings available.

Curated by Nathan Jahnke — one of the industry’s most accurate rankers and a multi-time top-five finisher in the FantasyPros Accuracy Competition — these rankings are built on current depth charts, projected roles and coaching trends to spotlight players poised for early and sustained success.

Last updated: Monday, June 30

