2025 fantasy football rankings

Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot: Chase was the top fantasy scorer among wide receivers in 2024, making him the safest and most reliable pick at the top of 2025 fantasy football drafts.

Bijan Robinson leads the running backs: Saquon Barkley led all running backs in fantasy points in 2024, but Bijan Robinson offered more week-to-week consistency.

Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

With the 2025 NFL season fast approaching, it's the perfect time to prep for your fantasy football drafts using the most accurate single-quarterback, redraft PPR rankings available.

Curated by Nathan Jahnke — one of the industry’s most accurate rankers and a multi-time top-five finisher in the FantasyPros Accuracy Competition — these rankings are built on current depth charts, projected roles and coaching trends to spotlight players poised for early and sustained success.

Last updated: Monday, June 30