2025 fantasy football rankings

- Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot: Chase was the top fantasy scorer among wide receivers in 2024, making him the safest and most reliable pick at the top of 2025 fantasy football drafts.
- Bijan Robinson leads the running backs: Saquon Barkley led all running backs in fantasy points in 2024, but Bijan Robinson offered more week-to-week consistency.
- Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!
Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes
With the 2025 NFL season fast approaching, it's the perfect time to prep for your fantasy football drafts using the most accurate single-quarterback, redraft PPR rankings available.
Curated by Nathan Jahnke — one of the industry’s most accurate rankers and a multi-time top-five finisher in the FantasyPros Accuracy Competition — these rankings are built on current depth charts, projected roles and coaching trends to spotlight players poised for early and sustained success.
Last updated: Monday, June 30