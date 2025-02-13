Fantasy Football: How the 2025 NFL Draft's quarterback class stacks up in stable metrics

Shedeur Sanders put together a strong college resume and stands out in these key stable metrics: Sanders makes his case to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a solid showing in stable metrics.

Jaxson Dart is a name to watch: While Dart isn’t expected to be a first-round pick right now, he shines in PFF’s stable metrics and may be in line for a bump in draft stock if he continues to impress through the pre-draft process.

With the NFL offseason officially underway, so is 2025 NFL Draft season. Plenty of fantasy football general managers are building out their rookie draft boards for dynasty purposes.

Stacking up each position from an analytics standpoint is just one way to evaluate the prospects. This series focuses purely on the key stable metrics that translate more often than not from college to the NFL. It's a way for dynasty managers, and fantasy managers, in general, to get familiar with this year’s rookie class.

A few notes about how this series will work:

Rankings are based entirely on how these players performed in PFF’s stable metrics over the past two seasons.

Athletic ability and size are not taken into account for this process. Again, this is just one of many evaluation tools to consider.

This list includes all 19 quarterbacks from the “All-Star Bowl Season Top 300” version of the PFF Big Board but does not provide any weight to projected draft capital, competition level or their overall ranking, though that context will often be provided.

TOP QBS IN PFF PASSING GRADE FROM A CLEAN POCKET SINCE 2023