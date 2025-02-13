All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: How the 2025 NFL Draft's quarterback class stacks up in stable metrics

2YNDDA8 Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

By Jonathon Macri
  • Shedeur Sanders put together a strong college resume and stands out in these key stable metrics: Sanders makes his case to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a solid showing in stable metrics.
  • Jaxson Dart is a name to watch: While Dart isn’t expected to be a first-round pick right now, he shines in PFF’s stable metrics and may be in line for a bump in draft stock if he continues to impress through the pre-draft process.

Estimated Reading Time: 12 minutes

With the NFL offseason officially underway, so is 2025 NFL Draft season. Plenty of fantasy football general managers are building out their rookie draft boards for dynasty purposes.

Stacking up each position from an analytics standpoint is just one way to evaluate the prospects. This series focuses purely on the key stable metrics that translate more often than not from college to the NFL. It's a way for dynasty managers, and fantasy managers, in general, to get familiar with this year’s rookie class.

A few notes about how this series will work:

  • Rankings are based entirely on how these players performed in PFF’s stable metrics over the past two seasons.
  • Athletic ability and size are not taken into account for this process. Again, this is just one of many evaluation tools to consider.
  • This list includes all 19 quarterbacks from the “All-Star Bowl Season Top 300” version of the PFF Big Board but does not provide any weight to projected draft capital, competition level or their overall ranking, though that context will often be provided.
Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock full access to PFF's 2025 Big Board and the world's most advanced football database!

TOP QBS IN PFF PASSING GRADE FROM A CLEAN POCKET SINCE 2023

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.