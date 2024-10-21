Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 7

• Trades shake up wide receiver rooms: Amari Cooper and Davante Adams were traded this past week, so their new and former teams changed their rotations for Week 7.

• Multiple players make their season debuts: Nick Chubb and Ricky Pearsall made impactful contributions in their first games back, taking on significant roles.

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

Nick Chubb returns to the Browns: Chubb was the Browns' primary ball carrier in his first game back after missing over a year of football.