Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 1

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, be sure to read his full Sunday recap.

Zack Moss is the clear leader in the Bengals backfield: Moss was the Bengals' primary running back in every situation.

Cincinnati’s backfield was a bit of an unknown after Moss missed all of training camp and was expected to be the starter, but all of the training camp hype was around Brown. The two had been early-down backs during their career, so anything was possible for this game.

On early downs, it was close to a 50/50 split, but Moss played in clear passing and short-yardage situations. The Bengals offense didn’t play very well in this game, leading to an OK game from Moss. Assuming Cincinnati can turn this around, Moss could become a consistent fantasy starter. In shallow leagues, it would be OK to drop Brown. Considering the 50/50 split on early downs, there is still a chance Brown can earn more playing time as the season progresses.

Tank Bigsby leads Jacksonville in rushing yards: Bigsby ran 12 times for a career-high 73 yards.