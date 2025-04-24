Trevor Sikkema's final 2025 NFL mock draft: Browns bet on two-way star Travis Hunter, Jaguars land dynamic RB Ashton Jeanty

Tennessee fills its biggest need: Cam Ward’s 91.7 passing grade and 31 big-time throws in 2024 highlight his ability to make the toughest throws each week at the NFL level.



The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here, and with it comes my final mock draft of this draft cycle.

If you're looking to prep before the picks start flying, PFF has everything you need. You can build your own mock draft with the Mock Draft Simulator. You can browse my final big board, complete with three-year grades and scouting notes on 350-plus players. For an even more in-depth look, download the PFF Draft Guide, which includes PFF-exclusive grades and detailed breakdowns, all designed to give you the most complete picture of this year’s draft class.

We’ll also be covering the entire draft on the PFF Draft Show, streaming live on YouTube, X and FuboTV. Round 1 starts Thursday, April 24, at 7:45 p.m. ET, so tune in for real-time reactions and expert breakdowns as the chaos unfolds.

Now, let’s get to it: here’s how we think Round 1 will shake out in Green Bay.

This might be the worst-kept secret of the draft — if it's even a secret at all.

The Titans have an urgent need for a quarterback they can invest in and build around. Ward offers the kind of ceiling worth betting on, showing the willingness and talent to make the three to four difficult throws it takes to win each week in the NFL. He earned a 91.7 passing grade and tallied 31 big-time throws in 2024.

The Browns should not pass on the phenomenal talent that is Travis Hunter, and I don’t believe they will. Hunter earned an 89.0 receiving grade and a 90.3 coverage grade in 2024 and should be given the chance to play both ways in Cleveland, especially considering general manager Andrew Berry referenced two-way MLB star Shohei Ohtani when describing Hunter’s rare ability.

I don’t think the Giants are in on Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 overall. Maybe if they trade back into Round 1, but not with this pick. I also don’t think they can afford to get cute and move down, not when one of the few true blue-chip prospects in the class is still available.

Last season was Carter’s first year as a full-time edge rusher, and he delivered with a 92.4 pass-rush grade and a 22.4% win rate. You don’t pass on a potential Micah Parsons clone, even though plenty of teams will be calling and trying to get them to do just that.

The Patriots gave up more pressure than any team in the NFL last season and still have multiple holes to fill along the offensive line. Campbell projects as an impact starter at either tackle or guard, with guard being the cleaner projection due to his consistency and arm length. That said, he has the mental makeup and technical foundation to start at tackle.

I believe the Jaguars are leaning toward selecting an offensive playmaker with their first pick, with plans to address the trenches in later rounds. By all accounts, NFL teams love not only the player Jeanty is but also the person he is. He’s one of just three blue-chip prospects in the class, and adding him gives Jacksonville a dynamic run game to build around.

New Raiders general manager John Spytek comes from Tampa Bay’s front office and the Jason Licht draft philosophy. Over the last five drafts, looking solely at their first two selections, the Bucs took a trench player (including pass-rushing outside linebackers) in eight of those 10 spots. Narrowing it down to first-round picks only, Tampa went trenches five-for-five.

If there’s even a hint of a need in the trenches, expect them to address it.

Back where it seemingly all began. Even if Armand Membou is still on the board — and Mason Graham is available, too — I believe Warren is the guy for the Jets’ new regime. He embodies the kind of football player they want in their building.

This has been a chalk pick for the better part of a month — and for good reason. Not only is defense a clear need for the Panthers, but from everything I’ve heard, those inside the building believe in Walker’s versatility and high football IQ as traits that can make him a defensive centerpiece for years to come. General manager Dan Morgan said Walker would play outside linebacker in their scheme, but noted his versatility.

The Saints declined the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Trevor Penning, signaling he's likely not part of their long-term plans. While New Orleans has needs in both trenches, they finished with one of the worst team pass-blocking grades last season. Banks offers flexibility to play either tackle or guard, but selecting him would allow the Saints to move Taliese Fuaga back to right tackle and kick Penning inside to guard, giving him one last chance to prove himself in the final year of his rookie deal.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

The Bears would love for Jeanty or Warren to fall to them, and they could also be eyeing one of the top three tackles, all of whom are already off the board in this scenario. That likely puts Chicago in best-player-available mode. If Loveland’s medicals check out, there’s every reason to believe he’ll be in play here.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh gets his one-gap, attacking 3-technique defensive tackle in Graham. While he’s not quite the force Saleh had in Quinnen Williams, Graham earned elite run-defense grades over the past two seasons and brings fast, active hands as a pass rusher to help compensate for his lack of length.

I went back and forth on offensive line here. If Membou or Banks fall to the Cowboys, I think they’d be higher on their board. But with both off the board in this scenario, I lean wide receiver. McMillan and Matthew Golden both reportedly took top-30 visits, but McMillan gives Dallas the size element currently missing from its starting lineup.

If Jalen Ramsey is out, this cornerback room suddenly looks very thin. Barron gives the Dolphins the same inside-out versatility they had with Ramsey. And if Ramsey stays, pairing the two would give Miami an ideal duo for the 2025 season.

The Colts tend to favor prospects who combine high-end athleticism with elite length — and that’s Campbell. Add in new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s track record in Cincinnati, where his best defenses featured standout linebacker play, and the fit makes even more sense. If Campbell’s shoulder checks out medically, he could easily be the pick here.

It’s fair to question whether the Falcons would keep investing in the defensive line after last year’s draft haul, but Stewart’s rare blend of size and explosiveness could prove too tempting to pass up. The Texas A&M product earned a career-best 79.5 PFF grade last season, boosted by an impressive 88.2 run-defense grade.

The Cardinals have hosted several defensive linemen on pre-draft visits, but in this scenario, I believe they would take a swing on a true CB1 in Will Johnson — another top-30 visitor. They can address the defensive line in the deeper rounds of this draft.

The Bengals know they need defensive line help after watching Trey Hendrickson carry the load last season, and now Sam Hubbard is gone. Nolen is a young, explosive interior defender who can be a disruptive force. The pass-rush production hasn’t fully come along yet, but he has plenty of room to develop there.

The Seahawks have major needs along the interior offensive line, and while their two second-round picks give them flexibility, Zabel may simply be too good to pass up here. The FCS standout earned a stellar 93.1 pass-blocking grade in 2024, allowing only seven pressures from 453 pass-blocking snaps.

I believe the Bucs will be targeting a pass rusher who can consistently win one-on-one matchups and has proven college production. They've been burned before by betting on traits over tape with players like Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Logan Hall and Cjrios Braswell, who entered the league with just one year of strong production. Ezeiruaku, by contrast, totaled 47 tackles for loss and 30 sacks in his college career.

Egbuka has the skill set the Broncos want in a receiver, as he can play all three receiver alignments and took plenty of backfield handoffs on sweeps. He’s also a reliable blocker and can be on the field on all downs.

I don’t think the Steelers force a quarterback selection, but if Sanders is there, he should be the pick. I don’t think Sanders will be a top-10 pick, even after posting elite PFF passing grades over the last two seasons.

This one is too easy to pass up. The Grant-Harbaugh connection is obvious, so even though he did not meet with Grant during the pre-draft process, they really didn’t have to. This addition can help compensate for the loss of Poona Ford in free agency.

I think the most likely outcome for this pick is Emeka Egbuka or Golden, and since Golden is the one left on the board, he is the pick. The Packers need to upgrade their wide receiver room, both short- and long-term.

Harmon was a top-30 visit for the Vikings, who also had a top-30 visit with Dallas Turner before drafting him last year. Harmon makes sense because all three of Minnesota's starting interior players are 29 years of age or older heading into the 2025 season.

General manager Nick Caserio drafted three players from his top-30 visit list last season, including his first selection, Kamari Lassiter. The Texans brought Jackson (and Grey Zabel) in for a top-30 visit, and he feels like a player they would take here.

I think the Rams want to trade back, but I'm just not sure there's a team willing to give them the capital they seek to do so. If not, a sneaky pick here is LSU tight end Mason Taylor. Yet, they’ll need to add to their receiver room, even with the Davante Adams addition. Burden could be a dynamic yards-after-the-catch player for this offense.

If the Ravens don’t select an edge rusher in the first round, their odds of getting an impact player at that position decrease significantly. Even with Malaki Starks on the board, I think it’s going to be an edge rusher — Williams, Mike Green or James Pearce Jr. in this scenario.

The Lions‘ first four picks from the 2024 draft came in for top-30 visits. Williams was reportedly a top-30 visit this year. He brings the Lions youth and depth on the defensive line as a stout run defender.

The Commanders traded for Marshon Lattimore last year, but upon his return from injury, he did not live up to the shutdown player they had envisioned him to be. It could have been all health-related, but if they have more concerns, they could be very keen on the cornerback position. The Commanders reportedly met with Amos multiple times in this process.

Starks should not fall to No. 30, but if he does, I can't see the Bills passing on him. Buffalo‘s safeties earned the lowest coverage grade in the league a season ago.

Booker feels like a first-round lock right now, but it’s just a matter of where he lands. Here, he falls to the Chiefs, who get to plug him in to replace Joe Thuney. Booker's grades weren’t as strong this past season, but he was asked to play tackle a bit, which impacted that. He’s a reliable pass protector right off the bat.

I expect the Eagles to be interested in a cornerback in this draft. Hairston would give them an ideal trio of Quinyon Mitchell and Maxwell Hairston on the outside and Cooper DeJean in the slot.