Trevor Sikkema's Final 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings get J.J. McCarthy at No. 11, Malik Nabers lands with the Giants at No. 6

• Commanders go with Jayden Daniels: It feels like all the momentum is in Jayden Daniels’ corner at No. 2 overall. His style of play from the pocket will mesh well with Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

• A good haul for the New York teams: The Giants snag Malik Nabers at No. 6, while the Jets sprint the card in for Rome Odunze at No. 10.

The draft is now less than 24 hours away, so let’s get right to it. Using what I’ve watched and heard, I have constructed my final predictive mock for the 2024 NFL Draft.

It’s been Caleb Williams wire to wire, and that will be complete when Roger Goodell takes to the podium on Thursday night.

I believe Maye, not J.J. McCarthy, is the choice for the Patriots.

Though the Cardinals will be seeking substantial trade offers for their No. 4 pick, if Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are off the board, I don’t think they would get offered a big enough haul to move down.

The Chargers need wide receivers, and there are two very good ones on the board here, but I believe Harbaugh will build his team through the trenches. They'll do that by drafting Latham as a natural right tackle to play opposite Rashawn Slater. They could move down, but I think they target Latham regardless.

I think the Giants will make a run at Drake Maye at No. 3, but I don’t think the Patriots will move from that spot. Nabers gives the Giants difference-making movement skills before and after the catch. He would immediately become their WR1.

The Titans’ biggest need is at offensive tackle. Joe Alt is on the board. This should be very easy.

The betting odds suggest Latu is making a late push to be the pick here, but I still think it will be Turner in the end. The Alabama product is just too athletic, and Latu does have a significant injury history on his report.

Matt Eberflus knows he’s in a make-or-break year. He added another passing weapon in Keenan Allen this offseason. Now, he knows his defense needs a stud at 3-tech defensive tackle to really thrive. I think they make that move.

If Rome Odunze is on the board for the Jets at No. 10, they should sprint this one in. I would lean toward Brock Bowers over an offensive lineman if the wide receivers are gone.

After all that talk of the Vikings giving up the kingdom for a quarterback, they pick an ideal player to develop here at No. 11.

The Rams are often the team that trades back, but with 11 picks currently in hand, they can afford to trade up for a player they really like. I think Fautanu could be that guy (as a tackle), as they reportedly met with him multiple times this offseason.

The Raiders have reportedly done extensive work on the quarterback class, and Penix was one they hosted for a top-30 visit.

All signs point to this pick being whoever the Saints have as their top offensive tackle.

Bowers feels like an Indianapolis Colt already, though I think they could make a move up the board for Odunze if he slides.

The Seahawks are more of a mystery to me, but they need a starter on the interior offensive line and potentially need a long-term option at right tackle.

I think the Jaguars will be very tempted by a wide receiver, but given some of the medical concerns floating around Brian Thomas Jr. and the hot-and-cold opinions on Adonai Mitchell, I think they'll go for a talented corner from a blue-blood program.

The Bengals reportedly spent a lot of time visiting with offensive tackles this offseason. I think this will be between Mims and Fuaga; perhaps an easy decision if only one is left.

I know it seems crazy to have the Broncos getting out of Round 1 without a quarterback, but that is the situation they’re in. They could still grab Nix on Day 2 with this trade-down.

Barton is the Steelers’ type of dude: tough, versatile and a football player through and through. They could also go cornerback here, but I think this will be a trench pick in the end.

I’ve been told the Cardinals have shown a lot of interest in Newton over the last few months. I think they have the flexibility to go up and get him in the early 20s if needed.

I am torn here. Cornerback is very clearly Philly’s biggest need, and Mitchell is a very good one. But Howie Roseman generally doesn't draft cornerbacks this early. I think they’ll look to move up for an offensive lineman, but if they stay here, it could be a corner since the good linemen will likely be gone.

Guyton's experience and technique are raw, but he is a high-ceiling offensive tackle.

The Ravens will likely take a tackle sometime in Round 1. Here, they trade up for one of the last sure-fire first-round projections at the position.

Morgan is a bit of a tweener in terms of a home position, but he can play both guard and tackle, which is the kind of versatility the Cowboys really need. He reminds me of what Alijah Vera-Tucker has been for the Jets.

This one feels like it was written in the stars long ago. DeJean can play outside corner, nickel or even safety for the Packers.

The Bus are in desperate need of a pass-rusher. I think Verse is their type: tough and powerful with a high motor and good production at two different schools. I think they’ll keep an eye on him and even make a small trade-up for a top edge rusher, if necessary.

“You guys want me to say it, don’t you? Yeah, he’s fast. It’s cool.”

The Dolphins have trench needs, but they might not be able to help themselves when it comes to Worthy’s record-breaking speed.

The Bills could look to trade up if they feel really strongly about anyone in the second tier of receivers. If they feel that way about anyone, it is likely Thomas, though the LSU receiver's reported shoulder injury could allow Buffalo to stay here and still get him.

The Lions have a lot of big, strong players on their defensive line, but they don’t have the kind of insane speed Robinson can give them. While not a complete edge defender, he can be valuable to Detroit as just a pass-rush specialist.

Fiske has taken a lot of top-30 visits this cycle, and the Vikings were one of his stops. If they can trade back to the later part of Round 1 or the early part of Round 2, I think they’d be in on him giving them a pass-rush presence in the middle.

The Niners reportedly held a formal visit with Legette at the scouting combine and also brought him in for a top-30 visit. This could open up the door for a Brandon Aiyuk trade.

That sense you're getting is the fear of every other team in the league if the Chiefs draft Mitchell at No. 32.

In all seriousness, the Chiefs would love to land a left tackle in the first round, but unless they’re trading up for one, it’s hard to think they could hang at No. 32 and expect one to drop.